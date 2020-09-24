Car show set to take place Oct. 3

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wreaths Across American Car-Bike Show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 in the west parking lot of the United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. There is a $10 fee. Prizes will be awarded, incuding Best in Show, Chick Magnet, WAA Committee Pick, Work in Progress and Best Bike.

Breakfast is available at the club until 10:30 a.m. Organizers ask that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For more information, contact Billie Herron at 308-218-1338.