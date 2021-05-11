Carbon program to help area farmers add conservation practices

n Share conservation stories with a larger audience via field days, media spots and short videos relating to the project.

n Attend training events with local and national leaders in soil health, agronomy and related topics.

n Receive a report on the new practice’s soil carbon and water quality outcomes. Those that are interested in going deeper may also opt-in for a detailed report on the practice’s financial return on investment.

Producers will receive year-round assistance from the NRDs, NRCS and The Nature Conservancy staff, who will provide support for paperwork/application processes and soil health practice management.

There is no gross income or acre enrollment cap for NRCS payments, but producers are encouraged to enroll a reasonable number of acres given their operation size and soil health experience. More acres can be submitted for enrollment in subsequent years of the program.

Payments are for new soil health acres only, but a measurable improvement of an existing practice could count (such as moving from strip till to no till) if it aligns with the NRCS’s standards.