Care facilities work to shield residents from virus

Times were tough for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in April, when COVID-19 escalated hospitalization and death rates.
Since then, those facilities have been working hard to keep residents safe.
Heritage at Sagewood
Heritage at Sagewood, an assisted living care community with a focus on memory support, is closely following the guidance of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program (ICAP), said Pam Taylor, executive director of the Grand Island facility.
Since late June, Sagewood has been in Phase 2 of the opening guidelines provided by DHHS. That means communal dining is allowed as long as residents stay 6 feet apart and the dining room is not more than 50% occupied. Each table at Heritage at Sagewood is outfitted with plastic glass dividers.
In April, four Heritage at Sagewood residents passed away of causes related to COVID.
But things have gone well since then, Taylor said.
“We’ve been doing well, remaining COVID-free, amongst our community and our associates,” Taylor said. The facility has faithfully adhered to DHHS guidance in implementing Phase 2 “for our residents.”
Heritage at Sagewood has kept residents busy with activities, limiting groups to no more than 10 people. Social distancing guidelines also are followed for those activities.
Taylor doesn’t want to focus on what happened in April “because we’ve really overcome that as a community.”
Long-term care facilities are required to send in their phasing plans to DHHS, she said. The Heritage at Sagewood plans have been approved.
Heritage at Sagewood understands that residents need intellectual stimulation for their good health. Isolation is “very difficult for these seniors,” Taylor said.
The facility wants the residents to feel independent and that their choices are “valued and heard,” Taylor said.
Taylor, who is a registered nurse, is a regional director of operations for Heritage Communities, which is based in Omaha.
The four people who died “were being actively treated under their primary care physicians” and hospitalized when they passed away. “They weren’t in our community at that time,” Taylor said.
Heritage at Sagewood now allows people to visit as long as those visits are scheduled in advance.
The facility has 68 assisted living apartments and 26 memory support apartments.
“We’re housing well over 90 residents,” Taylor said.
The ICAP program is based at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said Lacy Jungman, vice president of communications for Heritage Communities.
The infection control physicians work closely with Heritage Communities, Jungman said. ICAP is walking the company “through every situation meticulously and thoughtfully,” Jungman said.
The company is benefiting from good partnerships and “great education,” Jungman said.
Westfield Quality Care
Chris Young, administrator of Westfield Quality Care of Aurora, welcomes the chance to talk about “recovery and success.”
Westfield has been regularly in contact with the DHHS licensure division, ICAP and Central District Health “to make sure that we are doing everything possible to keep COVID out of our building as best as we’re able to do so,” Young said.
In April, 13 Westfield residents died of COVID-related causes.
“The only recent cases that we’ve had have been asymptomatic employees, and there have been two confirmed,” Young said. “So we feel very confident that the interventions put in place are working.”
Every shift, employees are screened for temperatures and symptoms and questioned about their travel. They’re also screened for exposure to COVID and “exposure to potential COVID,” Young said.
Contractors, therapists and dietitians are screened.
The residents are healthy and interacting with staff. “The staff is really doing a good job to keep their spirits up and keep them engaged in doing what they can do,” Young said.
A lot of Westfield’s success over the past several months had been due to attention to detail, he said.
The ultimate goal “is to make sure we keep COVID out of here” so the residents can be more independent, he said. Without communal dining and family visits, “they can start to struggle pretty quickly,” Young said.
Westfield allowed communal dining up until two weeks ago.
“Once we had one positive case of an employee, we decided to go back and have in-room dining until we can be assured that we don’t have any other exposure,” he said. “We also test residents once a week. And now, for the second week in a row they’re also all negative.”
After an employee tests positive, “you have to conduct weekly tests for a period of 14 days for both residents and staff,” he said. “And at the conclusion of that period of time, if in fact we’re all negative, then we will be able to proceed back to communal dining” and back to opening up for monitored visitation.
The Aurora facility stays in regular contact with ICAP, Young said.
Every week, Westfield takes part in a call with Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer. Gov. Pete Ricketts sometimes joins the call, which focuses on long-term care.
CDHD numbers
Sixty COVID-related deaths have been reported in the Central District Health Department jurisdiction, which consists of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
The Omaha World-Herald has reported that 10 or more residents have died at nine Nebraska nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Emerald Nursing & Rehab Lakeview
Emerald Nursing & Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island had 20 COVID-related deaths in the spring.
“We haven’t had a problem since,” said Mark Sroczynski, vice president of operations of Emerald Health Care in Lincoln. “We are like everybody else. This pandemic hit us square in the nose right out of the gate. And since then, that building in particular has learned, relearned — we’ve been through a tremendous amount of education, a tremendous amount of training. We have received our antigen tests. We have a third-party contractor who helps us with our consistent and continuous testing. Our staff are trained. They’re competent and we continue with education in this continued battle.”
Sroczynski added that he is “very proud of the staff” at Emerald Nursing & Rehab Lakeview
Other long-term care facilities in the state with sizable numbers of COVID-related deaths are St. Joseph Villa in Omaha with 16, the Life Care Center in Elkhorn with 14, the Life Care Center of Omaha with 12, Good Samaritan Society-Millard with 11 and 10 each at Omaha’s Florence Home, Golden Ours Convalescent Home in Grant and Plainview Manor in Pierce County.
