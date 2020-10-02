Care facilities work to shield residents from virus

Contractors, therapists and dietitians are screened.

The residents are healthy and interacting with staff. “The staff is really doing a good job to keep their spirits up and keep them engaged in doing what they can do,” Young said.

A lot of Westfield’s success over the past several months had been due to attention to detail, he said.

The ultimate goal “is to make sure we keep COVID out of here” so the residents can be more independent, he said. Without communal dining and family visits, “they can start to struggle pretty quickly,” Young said.

Westfield allowed communal dining up until two weeks ago.

“Once we had one positive case of an employee, we decided to go back and have in-room dining until we can be assured that we don’t have any other exposure,” he said. “We also test residents once a week. And now, for the second week in a row they’re also all negative.”

After an employee tests positive, “you have to conduct weekly tests for a period of 14 days for both residents and staff,” he said. “And at the conclusion of that period of time, if in fact we’re all negative, then we will be able to proceed back to communal dining” and back to opening up for monitored visitation.