Career fair helps Northwest students explore post-high school paths

Northwest College and Career Fair took a hiatus, but the event fostering college and career awareness through collaborating with the community has returned.

Jeff Paige teaches robotics and computer science at Northwest High School. He served on the team that organized the event.

“We had it several years ago, and then we kind of lost track of it,” Paige said. A group of like-minded Northwest educators decided it was time to give the College and Career Fair another go.

One of those educators is Matt Hinkel, who teaches digital media at Northwest High School. Hinkel said planning has been underway for about four months.

“It’s been a weekly thing, planning who’s coming, the colleges that are coming, the businesses – just contacting everyone making sure people are coming, not only for the career fair part, but we also have 60 different panelists this afternoon that are going to talk to our kids about jobs and different careers.”

Selecting vendors and panel members were partially based on five categories, Paige said, human sciences and education, health sciences, skilled sciences, technical sciences and communication. From there, organizers reached out to area professionals and experts. Paige was one of the committee members charged with finding health sciences vendors and speakers.

“We contacted doctors, the hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes … hopefully we have something for everybody in there,” Paige said.

Diane Rouzee, Northwest High School business teacher, was also part of the college and career fair planning team. She said a lot of community outreach helped gather the event’s vendors and panel members. “We are always looking to have the community come out to Northwest,” Rouzee said.

Students could pick two panel sessions to go to, Paige said. “We’ve got 20 different panels with anywhere from two to four people in those. The kids can pick two panels to go to.”

Some of those panels specifically included career inspiration from extra close to home, Paige said. “We have a couple of Northwest alum panels, kids who have graduated in the last several years. That’s for the seniors because they’re going to be alumni here in about two months ...”

While seniors had special access to the Northwest alumni career panels, students from the rest of Northwest High School had opportunities as well, Rouzee said. “It’s a great opportunity for our students, all levels, freshmen through seniors, to have a chance to speak with some people, talk to some people in our panels this afternoon … we have a wide variety of some great people in our community that are willing to come and speak to our students.”

Not even halfway through the daylong event, Paige said the vendor feedback was already positive. “We’ve already had several vendors that said, put us down for next year. They get to talk to people, they get to show their wares and what they’re doing. They might get one or two kids who say, ‘Hey, I remember that. Let’s go there.’”

The Grand Island Fire Department and Grand Island Police Department, both of which have struggled with finding employees, were both on hand. Helping represent GIPD was Sgt. Jason Allen. He said the College and Career Fair had so far connected the department with a number of Northwest High School students.

“A lot of students have come up and talked to us. It’s been awesome. Turnout has been good and lots of good questions from students,” Allen said. He added that the event is a great opportunity for GIPD recruitment efforts.

“We’re always looking for officers,” Allen said. “Right now, recruiting is a focus of ours, and just getting our name out getting people … students – whether high school or college – to see us as people talk to us, we’ve got the time to have this conversation with them.”

Northwest College and Career Fair organizers hope the event will bring forward opportunities for students in their own backyard, but might not have known of otherwise, Rouzee said. “We love having that partnership with businesses and with colleges, because we know how important that is for context — students get out there and maybe talk to someone that they hadn’t thought of, or might spur a job opportunity or something that they maybe didn’t think about.”

In addition to a variety of employers, representatives from the military and area colleges and universities had stops in the vendor area. Paige said having a variety of not just career areas, but avenues to get to a career, was important to the team who planned Northwest’s College and Career Fair. “Not every kid needs to go to a four-year school,” Paige said. “They can go out and do a lot of different things that don’t require a four-year education. I guarantee some (students) will go to college next year and decide, this is not what I want. Some kids will go somewhere and say, ‘Oh, yeah, this is great.’”

In the end, the day was about the students and where they will someday best fit in life.

Rouzee said, “We’re trying to cover a lot of different people because some will go out and work, some will go the military and some will go to school. We’re trying to help all kids and that’s a big deal for us.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

