Careful consideration can lead to right new pet for seniors

“Some seniors have another family member come with them,” Halbert said. “They learn about the animals to help find a good fit. When working with seniors, a lot of people are concerned at some point about going to an assisted living facility and being able to bring their pet with them. Some allow pets and some don’t.”

And that is a factor that seniors should consider when adopting animals. Their lives could greatly change during their new pet’s life, whether that means downsizing a house or moving to a senior living community or assisted living facility.

“Some senior living areas allow one pet or two pets,” Mays said. “Some require a deposit, so there is that extra charge. That’s something to consider and look into. Some in Grand Island allow a pet or two, and some allow none.

“Some assisted living places allow pets. It’s good to have a plan in place.”

The cost of a new pet also should be considered before adopting. Mays said she encourages people to figure out what a new pet will cost over the next year.

Halbert agreed that this is something that new owners think about ahead of time. It could be especially vital to any retired seniors who are on a fixed income.