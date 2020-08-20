Careful consideration can lead to right new pet for seniors

Robyn Mays heard about an animal shelter in another state that wouldn’t consider adopting to people over 70.
And she wasn’t surprised to hear about an immediate backlash that led that shelter to quickly change its policy.
“Some places don’t adopt to anyone over 70 or 75. Why not?” Mays said. “There are people who are 70 or 77 years old who can run a marathon. You can live to be 90 or 100. It’s just like adopting an animal when you are 20, 30 or 40. You need to find a companion that’s the right fit for you.”
As president of Voice for Companion Animals, Mays knows firsthand how important pets can be in the lives of seniors citizens.
The Grand Island-based nonprofit tries to ensure that companion pets in Nebraska are able to remain with their owners — especially seniors and veterans — during financial hardships. Voice for Companion Animals also finds homes for animals.
Anne Halbert also doesn’t understand why seniors would be discouraged from adding new pets to their households.
Halbert helps find matches for many seniors as the co-founder for Start Over Rover, a no-kill, nonprofit animal rescue and shelter in Hastings.
“I know a lot of places discourage seniors from adopting animals,” she said. “But the right fit provides great companionship, and it helps animals as well.
“We recently had a lady in her mid-80s who came in with her family looking to adopt. The family said that when the time comes, there was one of them who would definitely take on the responsibilities for her pet. That was amazing to see.”
Just like the person who found a new companion with the assurances of her family, there are plenty of things to consider when adopting a new pet.
Mays said many of those factors are the same no matter what your age might be.
“Whether you’re a senior or in your 20s or 30s, we ask the same questions,” she said. “‘What is your lifestyle? What are you looking for? Are you looking for someone to hang around and watch TV with? Are you looking for a companion to go for walks with?’
“Whether it is a dog or a cat, we want to make a match so that both (humans and animals) are happy. If you’ve been around animals, you know that if they’re not happy, then you’re not happy.”
Someone who might have always been a “dog person” might find that a cat now is a better fit. Felines won’t require trips outside, which is a benefit during the cold winter months.
Older animals might fit better into the lifestyles of some seniors.
“If you get a pet that’s 5, 6 or 7 years old, that’s different than a puppy who might not be a great fit,” Halbert said.
With a younger pet, there could be surprises down the road as it ages and shows its personality.
“With an older animal, you have a pretty good idea of what you’re going to get,” Mays said. “If you adopt a puppy, at eight to 10 weeks you don’t even know what breed it is. If you adopt a middle-age animal of 3, 4 or 5 years, they typically behave better. Having a kitten or puppy can be exhausting. They like to chew on something or test their little claws out.”
Start Over Rover sees many applications to adopt from seniors. Sometimes those seniors get some help from the people who know them best to figure out what is the right animal for them both now and in the future.
“Some seniors have another family member come with them,” Halbert said. “They learn about the animals to help find a good fit. When working with seniors, a lot of people are concerned at some point about going to an assisted living facility and being able to bring their pet with them. Some allow pets and some don’t.”
And that is a factor that seniors should consider when adopting animals. Their lives could greatly change during their new pet’s life, whether that means downsizing a house or moving to a senior living community or assisted living facility.
“Some senior living areas allow one pet or two pets,” Mays said. “Some require a deposit, so there is that extra charge. That’s something to consider and look into. Some in Grand Island allow a pet or two, and some allow none.
“Some assisted living places allow pets. It’s good to have a plan in place.”
The cost of a new pet also should be considered before adopting. Mays said she encourages people to figure out what a new pet will cost over the next year.
Halbert agreed that this is something that new owners think about ahead of time. It could be especially vital to any retired seniors who are on a fixed income.
“With every pet, costs are a big concern,” Halbert said. “They need to be regularly groomed, which can be costly. There’s also going to be at least one visit to the vet every year.”
Start Over Rover has a program to help with the costs of adopting older animals.
“If there is an extremely old animal, you think about life expectancy,” she said. “You need to take that into account. When you adopt senior animals, there are usually medical issues. We have a program for older animals where we will pay for medical issues to get them into a great house and not make their owners deal with those expenses.”
No matter what the age of the human or the animal, making sure that there isn’t a rush is important to guarantee that a good pairing is made.
“With seniors, we sit and talk to try to find a good match,” Mays said. “Sometimes fostering is a good idea instead of adopting at first.”
For Halbert, it’s rewarding when that perfect match is finally made.
“It’s wonderful to see the number of people who find the right fit for their family,” she said. “Sometimes it just takes a while.”