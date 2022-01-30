‘Carefully-coiffed canines:' Muddy Paws grooms hundreds of hounds

How many furry clients does Ashley Gates of Muddy Paws dog grooming have?
Gates thinks, running the number of appointments per day, per week, through her head. “Five hundred — maybe a thousand?”
Gates looks over at Erica Vargeson for another guess.
“At least five hundred,” Vargeson says confidently.
Five hundred dogs means 500 tails and 2,000 paws – tails that get scrubbed and combed out and paws sometimes with painted nails.
Vargeson carefully gives Luna, a light sandy brown dog, a pedicure of her own while the client numbers are tallied. Vargeson has her own grooming business, sharing space with Gates. The two women banter in their close quarters, back and forth between baths and barks.
Dogs are like fellow employees at Muddy Paws. Besides the wall of kennels holding carefully-coiffed canines, several other dogs roam the dog grooming facility, including a pair of frisky French bulldogs named Ava and Layla.
Between clients and shop dogs, the small shop at 816 S. Eddy St. is noisy. After 14 years of being in business, Gates pays no mind.
“Everybody comes in and says, how do you do this, with the dogs barking?” It’s no different than working at a daycare with exuberant children’s voices echoing through the air. Gates has been there, done that.
It was her father, Darrell Penas, who was the catalyst for Muddy Paws. Penas worked in the space next door, and knew the neighboring storefront would be perfect for dog grooming. When Gates had her business phone hooked up, her dad called.
“Muddy Paws,” he said over the phone, referring to Gates’s new business. The name stuck. “I kept the name because he helped me do this,” Gates said, looking around her shop.
Penas passed away June 2020, the pain lingering as Gates tears up remembering him. “He was next door every day. Just knowing he was there …”
Penas didn’t grab the idea for Gates’s current career path randomly. Dog grooming is a bit of a family business. Two of Gates’s cousins have been in the dog grooming business, Gates herself dabbling in it since she was 13 years old.
After having a daycare and working for a veterinary office, Gates enrolled in dog grooming school in Colorado Springs, Colo. The months-long class was good, but on-the-job learning has been better, Gates said. “Hands on is the way to go. You can learn it all but it’s different. You’ll get wiggly dogs that you have to handle to learn.”
Muddy Paws offers grooming from toenails to tails, ribbons to bandannas. Small dog haircuts start at $42, baths at $25. The larger the dog, the more the bath costs, some costing about $40.
“It kind of varies depending on what they want,” Gates said.
Gates uses all natural shampoos, and a special shampoo for white dogs. If a dog’s coat is particularly greasy, say, from topical ear medication, Gates will use gentle dish soap.
Fancy ribbons are available for a finishing touch, but bandannas seem to be most popular, Gates said. Dogs can also get their toenails painted.
Gates has plans for possible expansion — 500, let alone a thousand, dogs are a lot for one groomer to handle.
“We were talking about doing a self-wash next door,” Gates said. “Maybe when my kids are older do a little boarding, but that would be a ways down the road.”
As it is, Gates often runs into her clients’ owners. It can be a little awkward encountering the puppies’ people in public.
“If I see someone at Walmart, I’ll ask them ‘How’s Charlie?’ or whatever the dog’s name is, but I can’t remember the person’s name,” Gates admits.
It’s truly among the dogs where Gates feels most at ease, she said, as she shampoos a tortoiseshell colored dog named Kelse. Kelse wags her tail enthusiastically as Gates scrubs the suds. She is comfortable at Muddy Paws — so is Gates.
“I always think this is my break from home,” Gates said. “I don’t ever wake up thinking, ‘I don’t want to go to work.’”
Muddy Paws dog grooming
Address: 816 S. Eddy St. (next door to Sewer Rooter & Plumbing
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Contact information: 308-389-6000 and on Facebook as Muddy-Paws-Dog-Grooming
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.