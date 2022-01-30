‘Carefully-coiffed canines:' Muddy Paws grooms hundreds of hounds

It was her father, Darrell Penas, who was the catalyst for Muddy Paws. Penas worked in the space next door, and knew the neighboring storefront would be perfect for dog grooming. When Gates had her business phone hooked up, her dad called.

“Muddy Paws,” he said over the phone, referring to Gates’s new business. The name stuck. “I kept the name because he helped me do this,” Gates said, looking around her shop.

Penas passed away June 2020, the pain lingering as Gates tears up remembering him. “He was next door every day. Just knowing he was there …”

Penas didn’t grab the idea for Gates’s current career path randomly. Dog grooming is a bit of a family business. Two of Gates’s cousins have been in the dog grooming business, Gates herself dabbling in it since she was 13 years old.

After having a daycare and working for a veterinary office, Gates enrolled in dog grooming school in Colorado Springs, Colo. The months-long class was good, but on-the-job learning has been better, Gates said. “Hands on is the way to go. You can learn it all but it’s different. You’ll get wiggly dogs that you have to handle to learn.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}