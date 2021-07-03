CARES Act aid to develop GISH health care academy at CHI Health St. Francis

“This EDA investment will help to diversify the regional economy by renovating the eighth floor of the St. Francis medical center to accommodate expansion of vocational training programs in health care as led by the Academy of Medical Sciences, one of six academies within Grand Island Senior High that provides students hands-on training in various programs,” Martinez said.

Last year, a partnership between Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St. Francis was announced where the eighth floor of the hospital tower will be transformed into a learning lab encompassing 20,522 square feet.

The $5.92 million project will be known as the Grand Island Senior High Academy of Medical Sciences at CHI Health St. Francis. It will provide juniors and seniors with training and exposure to a variety of health care careers.

Expected to be ready for the 2022-23 school year, the lab will serve more than 450 area high school students. Organizers describe it as “school within a hospital.”

The project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the South Central Economic Development District. EDA funds SCEDD to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance program, provides a range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.