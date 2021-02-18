According to the United States Census Bureau, the average American will move as many as 11 times in their lives. That’s a lot of packing, which requires a lot of coordination.

Jami Salter of Amherst-based Caring Transitions aims to make moving an easier process for individuals and families looking to move — and oftentimes downsize in the process.

The company has helped as many as 50 individuals and families in the past year with downsizing, moving and estate sales, easing a usually difficult process of deciding what to keep, what to donate and what to sell — and how to accomplish all of those steps.

Although the service is based in Amherst, 15 miles northwest of Kearney, “we’re pretty much a 100-mile radius,” Salter said, “so pretty much all of the Tri-Cities and all of the rural areas in between.”

Where it all began

Caring Transitions came about four to five years ago when Salter’s own mother-in-law fell and required several stages of adjustments to her home and living situation.

“We were told to prepare for end-of-life; she woke up out of a coma,” Salter said. “We were then told she was going to have to go to assisted living; she went to Madonna for rehab and came back great.”

Salter’s mother-in-law then moved back into her home, but that home had to be transitioned into a wheelchair-accessible space, which is when Salter encountered the difficulties of making those arrangements.

“My husband (Joshua) and I were working full time at that time, and we had used all our vacation and sick leave for the hospital and rehab, and when we were told to prepare for end-of-life, we were like, ‘How are we ever going to get through her home? We’re never going to have time to do this,’” Salter said.

Services around the area could accomplish pieces of what was needed, but none provided the entire package. And coordinating five or six different companies’ offers was a full-time job in and of itself, enough to the point where the Salters decided to take a leap of faith and open their own Caring Transitions franchise in August 2018.

Now, the Caring Transitions team consists of four to 13 people depending on the scope and scale of the job, Salter said.

“We get busy in the summertime, so it’s nice to be able to have one team at a different estate getting ready for an estate sale while somebody else is moving someone,” she said.

Getting the ball rolling

“We come in and we do a free consultation,” Salter said. “The great thing about my company is that I’m tailored to my clients, so we can create packages to best suit their needs.”

Those packages run the gamut from simply helping plan a move to coordinating the move to getting a house ready to sell.

There is no set pricing, because each house comes with its own set of challenges. The price varies with the size and scope of each individual’s wants and needs.

“It all depends on what services they use with us, and it depends on how much stuff is in the house,” Salter said. “It all depends on what the client requests of us.”

If, for example, the family has already gone through the house and taken what it want and left it largely bare, the price will differ greatly from that of a hoarding situation.

“But from A to Z, what you get with us is we can come in, we can help you space-plan for a move,” Salter said. “Say you’re moving out of your house into a retirement community. We can come in and help you space-plan and give you an idea of what furniture will fit — what all you can take — without crowding yourself in your new area.”

From there, the Caring Transitions team can help pack, load trucks and move individuals’ belongings to a new home as long as it is within the 100-mile radius. And the services don’t end after everything is unloaded, either.

“We can come through and do an estate sale or an online auction,” Salter said. “And, after the sale, we can come in and clean out the house, meaning we do all the disposal runs, all the donation runs. And then the house is really ready for that next step, whether they’re gonna rent it out or sell the house. It’s over and done with and they don’t have to worry about it.”

Every family is different

From start to finish, Caring Transitions has no set time frame for its services. Some families know their plans and simply need help executing them; others need more time to adjust and sort through the required steps.

“We like to give them time, especially now with COVID,” Salter said. “If they’re going into a retirement community, they usually have to quarantine for two weeks. So they really can’t think about that house and go back and see what they really need, or left behind what they would like, for those two weeks.”

Salter and her team usually provides the initial planning and moving services, and then allows clients time to adjust to their new surroundings — and for the families to go through what belongings may remain in the house — before taking the next step of boxing donations and clearing the house.

“I hate to rush a family and say, ‘Within two weeks you have to move and decide what the family wants,’” Salter said. “It really gives them a chance to think about what they need.”

While many transitions take about a month to resettle and decide on how the estate should be handled, others may stretch to half a year, especially with the pandemic throwing a wrench into travel availability.

“It can be harder to make arrangements,” Salter said, “and we never want to jump in there before the family can come through. We actually moved a guy before Christmas and we won’t do the sale until June because the family wasn’t able to get back.”

Parceling everything out

“Usually, the first half (of the process) is moving Mom and Dad into the retirement community and getting them settled,” Salter said, so, at that point, “usually I’m working with just them because it’s them deciding what they want to take there.”

But when it’s time to go through the house, Salter’s team generally ends up working with the larger family.

“A lot of times there’s a list of things that they couldn’t find and were hoping we would find as we go through,” she said.

And when it comes time for an estate sale, Caring Transitions is with the family every step of the way.

“We do ask the family if they have preferences, if they have places they would rather donate first,” Salter said. “Sometimes, in a whole household situation, you can’t take everything to one place. So it really is donated out throughout the community.”

Caring Transitions partners with several organizations for estate donations, some of which might only accept certain categories of items, such as luggage or old cellphones.

“We had one collection that had hundreds of Barbie dolls,” Salter said. “The family didn’t want a sale; they said we could donate everything. So we went around to all the school communities and worked with the social workers and basically got to play Santa.”

Not just for retirees

Caring Transitions primarily works with clients looking to move into retirement communities, but its services are also available for those wanting to downsize, or those wanting assistance with handling the estate of a deceased person.

“We’ve worked with a few families where the husband or wife got a job elsewhere, and the other spouse is left to take care of everything — sell the house and all of that,” Salter said. “We can downsize it for them; we can stage it; we can pack for them and have it ready for the movers. And after they move, we can make sure everything is out of the house and it’s ready for the next people to move in, and they don’t have to worry about any of that.”

The hardest part of the job, Salter said, is seeing how hard it can be for her clients to downsize or leave their houses.

“They want to hold on to so much stuff; it’s so hard for them to get rid of (things),” she said. “It is a very hard process, and we don’t downplay that at all. It is hard to let go of all those things you’ve collected over your lifetime.”

The loss of a spouse can make the process even more difficult.

“Sometimes just getting rid of their clothing is very hard for the spouse that is still alive because that’s a piece of them that they feel like they’re letting go,” she said.

As an outsider to that sentimental attachment, Salter said, the Caring Transitions team may have an easier time approaching the challenge of what to keep, what to store, and how to distribute items among family members.

The best part of the job is “being able to see the relief we can bring to a family; it’s very overwhelming for them,” Salter said. “Whether it’s the kids, whether it’s the parents, it’s very overwhelming.”

Salter’s employees are chosen carefully, not only for their skills in organizing, packing and moving the pieces of people’s lives, but also emphasizing the customer service aspect of the job.

“You have to bend over backwards for my clients,” she said. “That’s just how my team will run. We’re a very professional crew. We’re gonna handle your items like they were ours — treat your stuff with respect. We like to feel like your family is our family, and that’s how they’re going to be treated.”

For more information or to set up a consultation, call (308) 224-2189 or visit www.caringtransitionscentralne.com.

