Carried Away: Carriage Driving competition enchants fairgoers

A carriage driving competition at Nebraska State Fair early Friday brought together enthusiasts of the activity from several states.
Vicki Pflasterer of Grand Island, competed first with her white-haired miniature Shadow. Also called “Short Stack,” he is 28.5 inches tall.
Pflasterer has been carriage driving for about two years.
She described the activity as comforting and a chance to “decompress.”
“I have big horses, too, and I like to ride, but there’s something about being behind them and carriage driving, it’s just free,” she said. “It’s just really a lot of fun, something out of my comfort zone.”
Though it was her first time at the State Fair, Pflasterer has been to miniatu
re horse shows, including the American Miniature Horse Association show.
This year, Shadow was a reserve world champion at Pinto World Championship in Oklahoma.
“He does pretty good,” she applauded.
Tammy Taylor of Phantom Dragon Ranch at Lakewood, Colo., brought her Shire stallion and Meadowbrook cart.
An amateur, Taylor called the event an exciting test of her skills.
Taylor has wanted to be a carriage driver since she was young.
“I met a fabulous trainer and I’ve been working with her for years, and we’re here,” she said.
Taylor enjoys the social qualities of the activity.
She was joined Friday by a companion, Terri Miller.
“It’s very social. Really, two people do enjoy one horse,” Miller said. “When you’re on two horses, you’re always separated. We’re only lacking a picnic basket today.”
For Megan Welch of Curtis, Neb., the event was a generational one.
Her son, Lane, 10, did the driving in the morning’s competition, with her seated at his side, and competing with them was her father, and his grandfather, Harlen Grunden.
“It was very fun watching my son be the third generation to do this,” she said.
Lane Welch told The Independent he enjoyed driving the horse and being in the competition.
The family raises Morgans and takes them to shows together.
“This is our family time and our vacation, and it’s what we do,” she said. “It’s nice to come to an event and show people what we can raise and what we can do with our horses.”
Ruth Graves traveled from Greenville, Texas, northeast of Dallas, to serve as judge for the day’s competition.
Graves is an instructor, trainer, educator and professional judge.
She seeks different qualities for each class of competition and each challenge.
For “turnout” class, Graves considers the overall picture: cleanliness of carriage and harness, and the horse’s suitability and proportions.
“These things are primary,” she said. “In fact, 70% is on those things and 30% is on the way the horse goes.”
This is reversed for “working” class, which mainly considers the horse’s suitability to provide a pleasant drive.
“One of the criteria I use when I’m judging is: Do I want to steal that pony? Because it’s one I want to drive,” she said.
Especially appealing to Graves is the activity’s sense of tradition.
“It’s also an equine sport you can share with other people,” she said. “You can go for a picnic drive. You can go for a trail drive. You can do pleasure shows. Combined driving is exciting, where they are racing and going through obstacles.”
The best part of being at Nebraska State Fair was the morning’s cool weather, Graves said.