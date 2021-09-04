Carried Away: Carriage Driving competition enchants fairgoers

Taylor has wanted to be a carriage driver since she was young.

“I met a fabulous trainer and I’ve been working with her for years, and we’re here,” she said.

Taylor enjoys the social qualities of the activity.

She was joined Friday by a companion, Terri Miller.

“It’s very social. Really, two people do enjoy one horse,” Miller said. “When you’re on two horses, you’re always separated. We’re only lacking a picnic basket today.”

For Megan Welch of Curtis, Neb., the event was a generational one.

Her son, Lane, 10, did the driving in the morning’s competition, with her seated at his side, and competing with them was her father, and his grandfather, Harlen Grunden.

“It was very fun watching my son be the third generation to do this,” she said.

Lane Welch told The Independent he enjoyed driving the horse and being in the competition.

The family raises Morgans and takes them to shows together.