Cars should be moved from downtown area by 7 p.m. Wednesday night

People should have their vehicles moved from downtown streets by 7 p.m. Wednesday night, says the Grand Island Public Works Department.

Grand Island police towed almost two dozen cars off emergency snow routes during the day Monday and Monday night, when the owners could not be contacted to have the cars moved first.

In at least two dozen other cases, vehicle owners were contacted and were able to move their vehicles to avoid being impounded.

“As we progress through the end of this week and weekend, officers and community service officers will be looking at vehicles that are still snowbound or plowed in on residential side streets,” says a news release. “This would be in violation of the 72-hour parking city ordinance. We ask for the citizen’s cooperation to get their vehicles moved or parked in their driveways if available.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.