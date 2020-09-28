CASA volunteers stick with abused, neglected children over the long term

Not all women are meant to be mothers, Kuskie said.

The parents involved often are addicted to drugs. In some cases, parents “disappear off the map” for up to six months, Howe said.

Still, CASA has a good success rate. The organization is happy when the children get what they need and no longer run the risk of being lost, she said.

One day at Walmart, Kuskie heard a young girl call her name. She had worked with the little girl, who was 4 or 5. The case had been over for months. But the little girl was pleased to see her.

That experience showed her she had done the right thing.

“Because that little girl was happy,” Kuskie said. “She was back with her mom.”

Sometimes, the parties involved think there’s no way a story will have a happy ending, but yet the parents “pull it off,” Howe said. They get sober, find employment and housing and get their kids back.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” she said.

Kuskie already knew she had a good rapport with children.