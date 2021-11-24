Case New Holland gets city approval to work on combines at Fonner Park

“I was just concerned after all the money we spent on Stolley Park Road that they were going to be driving combines down there,” she said.

Lewis explained that the combines do run, but will be transported from Highway 281 to Highway 34, and to Stolley Park Road and into Fonner Park.

“I anticipate we have a great parade going from Case New Holland,” Lewis said. “They’re very considerate of the local traffic.”

There will be 200 units total, with eight to 10 being transported being worked on per day, Lewis said.

“Going to that facility takes roughly two days to get the rework portions done,” he said. “It’ll be an ongoing process. Hopefully it won’t take too terribly long, but they’ll have better working conditions that being outside.”

Council Member Mark Stelk voiced support for the permit.

“I like to see us helping a large manufacturing company out, and I like to help the employees who work out there in the wintertime on those combines,” he said. “You get Nebraska weather over the winter and it’s pretty brutal. This way they get to work in a nice, warm environment. I really commend city staff for recommending approval of this.”