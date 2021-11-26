Case New Holland gets OK to work on combines at Fonner Park

“We’ve talked about some things they’re going to do for that barn,” Lewis said. “They still have to apply building fire codes. We’re working with them to see how we’re going to provide heat, temporary things for the manufacturing.”

He added, “It’s still in the process but I think we can get there fairly readily.”

Council member Bethany Guzinski asked Lewis how CNHI plans to get its combines from the facility to Fonner Park.

“I was just concerned after all the money we spent on Stolley Park Road that they were going to be driving combines down there,” she said.

Lewis explained that the combines do run, but will be transported from Highway 281 to Highway 34, and to Stolley Park Road and into Fonner Park.

“I anticipate we will have a great parade going from Case New Holland,” Lewis said. “They’re very considerate of the local traffic.”

There will be 200 units total, with eight to 10 being transported and worked on per day, Lewis said.