Casino expected to give local economy a boost

“We hold our chamber functions at that location. Their team has been really good to us. But they also host all sorts of other community organizations at their location. They have a great facility there. It’s one that’s very attractive to people. So they make it easy for us,” Rumler said.

“They were good on the COVID protocols and made our team feel safe and secure, and made our guests feel the same way,” he said.

The casino has continued to support downtown Davenport, even though the gaming operation is located out on the edge of the city.

Rhythm City realizes that if it’s going to have a successful business operation, it’s important to have a healthy downtown, Rumler said.

But all three of the Quad Cities’ casinos do a good job, he said.

Hyder said Rhythm City has “a pretty prominent position in this community,” and is involved in community engagement on different fronts.

The casino is engaged with the Chamber of Commerce and the visitors’ bureau, Hyder said.