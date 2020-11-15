Casino gambling coming to Fonner Park

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It’s more likely that tracks in Lincoln, Omaha and Columbus will benefit in 2021 because they race into August and September, Kotulak said.

Fonner Park “might not get anything going until after the race meet,” Kotulak said. It’s possible that gaming could arrive before May 2.

“Who knows?” Kotulak said. “It could be before. But our race meet ends May 2.”

The tracks that race later in the year will “have a better opportunity to become operational” and provide money to horsemen in 2021, he said.

Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, doesn’t want to see a gambling “shack” built in Grand Island. But she has confidence that Fonner Park will do the right things.

“The results of the Nov. 3 election as it relates to establishing casinos in Nebraska was a strong indication of the support our residents have for this expanded form of entertainment. Not only did the casino measures pass, they passed overwhelmingly,” Johnson wrote in an email to The Independent.