The operators of Grand Island Casino Resort haven't yet decided if the casino will have a sports book.

At this point, a sports book is planned, casino general manager Vince Fiala told the Noon Rotary Club Tuesday. However, the tax on gaming revenue in Nebraska is 20%, he noted.

The margins with sports books "are pretty small," Fiala said.

Elite Casino Resorts has sports books at its other properties. A sports book allows people to legally bet on sporting events.

In Iowa, where Elite Casino Resorts is based, the tax structure is very different for sports books, he said. The tax is much less than it is for slots and table games, he said.

In Grand Island, "We're looking at it." But, "It may not be feasible, depending on the tax structure."

Elite Casino executives are "penciling out to see if this is going to work," he said.

Nebraska has a 20% tax on gaming revenue. Seventy percent of that amount goes toward property tax relief.

The temporary Grand Island Casino Resort opened in late December at Fonner Park.

The reception from central Nebraskans has been good, and things are going well, he said.

Elite Casino Resorts realizes that "not everybody has a propensity to game," Fiala said. "There's probably 25 to 30% of people that actually game. That's it. And some go once a year. Some go there five times a week."

Seventy percent of people probably never set foot in a casino, he said.

Entertainment means different things to different people. For instance, Fiala finds video games boring. He'd rather watch cooking shows, which other people might find dull.

"We're entertainment. We're here to have people come out and have a good time. Our goal is to have you spend what you would if you went to a movie or something – you know, if you want to spend 20 bucks, 50 bucks, whatever. OK? The goal here is not to have everybody come and spend their life savings. That's not it at all," Fiala said.

"We want you to have a good time, a good experience and then come back and see us again," he said.

Dan Naranjo, a member of the audience, said he'll be happy to tell his wife "that you only expect her to spend $20 to $40."

Construction of the permanent casino will begin sometime after this year's State Fair.

If things go well, work will be done either late in 2024 or early 2025.

The hotel will be built north of the Fonner Park grandstand.

Fiala describes it as a boutique hotel. Plans are fluid. "I will tell you that it will change 50 times before it's actually built. It just never goes the way you planned."

Following the blueprint of other Elite properties, the hotel will have a top-floor restaurant offering fine dining. It'll be called Ruthie's Steak & Seafood, named after one of the company's founders, Ruth Kehl. The restaurant will overlook the horse track.

"At this point the hotel is slated for about 160 rooms or so," he said. But that could change. It might wind up with 116 rooms or 180, he said.

"Our hotels are all very nice," he said. It will have a spa, salon, gift shop and indoor pool.

One side of the hotel will face the track. An elevated corridor to the east side of the property will overlook the horse track.

Elite is looking at having a buffet/beer garden at the Grand Island casino.

"What happened when COVID hit is every buffet pretty much closed," he said.

The company's buffets are now open Friday and Saturday nights and Sundays for brunch. "It's been much more successful that way."

But that restaurant space sits empty during the week. So the company is looking at a smaller restaurant, perhaps a beer garden, to operate during the week.

"We'll see. Nothing has been decided yet for sure," he said.

The casino currently has 110 employees. When the permanent facility is completed, the number will grow to 340 or 350.

Any employee is free to visit his office at all times, he said. He will also answer his cell phone 24 hours a day. Fiala regularly pitches in to help and to make sure people know how things are done properly. "We all chip in. We all work," he said.

The state's take, for the five days in 2022 the casino was open, was $97,000. Those numbers will not be typical, Fiala said, because New Year's Eve is the biggest day of the year in the casino industry.

The casino recently adjusted its hours. It is open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. On the weekends, it remains open from 7 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday.

"We are busiest when other people aren't," he said. During the day Mondays through Fridays, "we're slow."

But the casino is busy Friday and Saturday nights and Sundays from about noon to 6 p.m. "And then evenings, people stop by and see us after work, from 5 until 8 or 9," he said.

Many nights, when the casino closes at 3 a.m., there are only one or two people on the floor, gambling.

Late nights will change after the hotel is built.

"Some people don't like to game with other people. They just don't," Fiala said. Those people will spend their evenings in the hotel. And then, at 10 or 11 p.m., "when the the floor starts to thin out, they'll come down and game all night long."

In answer to questions about the facility, Fiala said the show lounge will hold 50 to 60 people. Live music will be performed Friday and Saturday nights.

Elite Casino Resorts doesn't plan to builds an auditorium that holds 1,100 to 1,200. There also aren't plans to build much in the way of convention facilities or meeting rooms.

The plan is to take advantage of the adjacent Heartland Events Center.

Fonner Park already schedules many activities that bring people in. The March 11 Tracy Lawrence-Clay Walker concert is a perfect fit for the casino, he said. A show featuring younger country acts would not draw as many likely casino customers.

The casino industry is heavily regulated, Fiala said.

In answer to a question about problem gambling, he pointed out that Nebraska does not allow credit card advances at casinos. For gaming, people can use an ATM or cash a check. Credit cards are not accepted for gaming.

Fiala was asked if a Hastings casino, if built, would cut into Grand Island casino revenue.

"I'm sure it would. It absolutely would," he said.

But the Grand Island Casino Resort will benefit from being open first. When a company establishes a market share, it's "a lot harder for somebody to come in after the fact and take some of that market share."

That's assuming the Grand Island Casino Resort performs well. "As long as we do a good job at what we do, people will come back."

Most casinos draw people from 45 to 50 miles away.

When the hotel is built, people will travel from greater distances and stay overnight.

Responding to another question, Fiala said the casino sells alcohol only until 1 a.m., like any other local bar.

Last call is somewhere around 12:15 a.m., with last service at 12:30.

The casino does not overserve people. he said. If you're intoxicated, "you can't be on the gaming floor." The casino will ask people to leave, or turn them away at the entrance.

"The goal here is not that," he said, referring to overserving. "We want you to have a good time, have a little fun, maybe win some money. That's really what it's all about."