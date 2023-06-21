The Hastings Exposition and Racing, Inc., submitted its 2024 racing license application to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission Tuesday with plans to move its racing license to Ogallala.

The plan is to establish a multi-track quarter horse racing circuit in western Nebraska. Hastings will partner with Elite Casino Resorts to invest $100 million in a racetrack development and full-service casino resort on a proposed 174-acre site in Ogallala.

The facility will be known as Lake Mac Casino Resort & Racetrack. Elite Casino Resorts, based in Iowa, is Fonner Park's partner in the Grand Island Casino.

Brian Becker is well-known in the racing industry in Nebraska and his team will run the racetrack and manage all aspects of racing.

“We’ve been in the racing business for over 30 years, and the Elite family has been in the casino industry for over 30 years,” Becker said in a news release. “It was a perfect partnership to help grow the quarter horse racing industry by moving our racing license to western Nebraska and establish a racing circuit between Ogallala/Keith County and Gering/Scotts Bluff County where we plan the second quarter horse racing facility, so we can fully establish and grow quarter horse racing in western Nebraska similar to what the five existing thoroughbred tracks have provided in central and eastern Nebraska.”

Becker noted that Nebraska is home to more than 79,000 quarter horses, with over 13,500 owners, most in western Nebraska.

"We look forward to highlighting the valuable role these Nebraska-bred horses have played in our history and growing quarter horse racing in our state as well as attracting new owners and quarter horses from other states,” Becker said.

“The mission of the Nebraska Quarter Horse Racing Association is to promote, advance and preserve the quarter horse racing industry in Nebraska," Ed Ziemba, president of the Nebraska Quarter Horse Racing Association, said in the news release. "We are beyond excited about the opportunity in western Nebraska to grow quarter horse racing and attract quarter horses from the region and across the country to run in quarter horse stakes races. We fully support this move to grow our racing industry.”

The development will have a 5/8-mile racetrack with a testing and receiving barn, with a capacity for 400 stalls, a paddock viewing area, a winner’s circle, and state-of-the-art facilities to support the racing activities. The resort will include 180 hotel rooms with a pool and spa, an event center, a variety of dining options, a sportsbook with simulcasting, a large-scale travel center, and an RV park.

The casino floor will include 650 slot machines, 20 live tables, and a poker room.

“We are honored to be chosen to be part of the Keith County and Ogallala communities, as well as partner with Hastings Exposition and Racing to move their existing horse racing license to western Nebraska, where the opportunity to capture out-of-state business is strong,” said Elite Casino Resorts CEO Dan Kehl. “With over 2 million-out-of-state visitors annually to the Ogallala area, this is an opportunity to grow the Quarter Horse racing and agricultural industry in western Nebraska. We look forward to this partnership and showcasing our Elite amenities in Western Nebraska.”

Mary Wilson, executive director of Keith County Area Development, said, “As a tourism-heavy community, we are well-positioned to take advantage of this development and host millions of out-of-state visitors a year. The location is ideal and will further enhance the appeal of our area as a vacation destination. It’s our chance to grow western Nebraska. We look forward to the day the first quarter horse race is held and when the casino resort opens its doors in Ogallala.

“While the casino is still in the design stages,” Wilson said, “we are excited to have these experienced racing and casino resort leaders be part of our community. This destination will be one that all Nebraskans can be proud to call their own.”