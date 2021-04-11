Casino will have a big impact on Grand Island

Elite offers strong benefits, as well as a profit-sharing program, Ollendick said.

The company will work with area schools and provide a multitude of career paths for employees.

Also important, Ollendick said, is the opportunity to “bring back home” individuals who may have left the Grand Island community and would like to return, possibly to be closer to family.

Elite not only encourages its employees to volunteer for local charities, but it also matches their hours with cash donations through a program called Winning Hands, Ollendick said.

The company offers a program that brings injured veterans to the golf course. It has helped thousands of veterans throughout Iowa. “And we would love to bring this program to Grand Island,” she said.

Elite’s mission statement said it provides first-class facilities in a fun environment that “promotes community pride and spirit.”

It’s a good business model to give back time and money, “to treat your employees like family” and to invest in their professional development, Kehl said.