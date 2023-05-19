In early October, retired architect Brad Kissler approached Grand Island’s Regional Planning Commission to build Castaways, a family entertainment center for the city.

The plan was to build a 20,000 square foot building that had mini-golf, duckpin bowling, laser tag, a redemption arcade and more. The facility was going to be built on 5.6 acres of land at the corner of Faidley Avenue and Claude Road.

As previously reported, Nov. 1, 2022 was the intended start date for the project, though it seems Castaways has been stuck in development for quite a while.

“I would say it’s on hold,” said Kissler. “But it’s also on life support.”

At the time, the project was expected to cost $7.3 million. City Council approved $1.9 million in tax increment financing but the Community Redevelopment Authority and the city would keep 25% of the overall TIF to pay for an extension of Claude Road.

However, a contract for the TIF funding was never made. According to Kissler, the project would now cost more than $10 million, as the price of construction and obtaining equipment has increased.

Kissler said he does not have enough outside financing to pursue the project. Kissler also said he wishes he had asked for more money from the city.

And staffing the facility would have also been difficult, needing around 55-60 part-time employees, he said.

“It just became too big of a risk to continue at this time,” said Kissler.

Kissler said that he has already completed 50% of the planning for the family center, including a conceptual drawing, floor plans and more. Outside of the $1 million spent on purchasing the land, Kissler also invested $200,000 that will disappear if the project doesn’t continue.

While Castaways was meant to be Kissler’s second career during retirement, he said he doesn’t need it to support his family. Kissler wanted to keep busy in his retirement and thought an entertainment center could be of use in Grand Island.

“I just thought it would be fun,” said Kissler. “I thought it’d be a great place to work and enjoy seeing families having fun and creating these memories together that I create with my daughter when we go to similar type places.”

A lot of people in the community have reached out to Kissler with excitement about the project. According to Kissler, they would ask when the project was going to be done, stating they can’t wait for it to be done since there was nothing for kids to do in the area.

“That’s what I was excited about too and trying to provide that to the community,” said Kissler. “Unfortunately, a lot of things kind of conspired against it.”