My siblings and I called it the “Castle.”

Other names I have heard are “The Fort,” “The Grotto” and “Stinky Castle.” Anyone who has spent any time exploring in Stolley Park knows the rock structure located just to the south of the Stolley House in the park.

As a kid in the 1960s, my sibling and I, along with countless other kids played in the park and swarmed over and into this structure and, at the time, its origins were of no concern to me, or indeed to all of those who played in the park. As we grew older, we spent less and less time in the park, returning only for the random picnic or perhaps senior or family photos. Meanwhile, the Castle waited patiently for someone to get curious and want to know more. After all, it was a unique-looking structure. Surely there had to be some kind of story behind it. Someone surely knew when or why it was built.

But first, a little background.

Grand Island’s Stolley Park begins with Stolley’s Grove

There is an interesting history behind the park itself. Originally the homestead of Wilhelm “William” Stolley, one of the earliest settlers of Hall County, Mr. Stolley during the years planted a wide variety of trees and other plants, carefully cultivating specialty varieties and studying how those plants and trees grew in the central Nebraska climate. Over time, the trees, orchards and gardens grew into a beautiful place, referred to locally as Stolley’s Grove.

The grounds encompassed approximately 80 acres of land filled with some of the most extensive variety of plantings in the state. Supporting all of these plantings was Stolley’s apiary, which offered a tasty selection of honey that often earned him recognition at the county fair. Stolley eventually became known at the national level as a beekeeper. Stolley’s house was here, as was the old Hann Cabin, moved from the west to be closer to the house. “Fort Independence” was here as well, originally built as a fortification during troubling times on the plains in 1864 as a place of safety for both settlers and animals. The fort was later covered over and used as a barn.

William Stolley died in 1911. In his will, the city of Grand Island was given first option to acquire this beautiful property to use as a park. While at the time, the city chose not to acquire the land, members of the community began to raise funds to purchase the property and present it to the state as a state park. They successfully raised more than $25,000 toward their goal, and William Stolley’s heirs decided to join in and donate the rest of the money to acquire the property to present to the state.

On Feb. 7, 1927, the bill that authorized the acquisition of the 43-acre Stolley estate, and maintenance of a state park at that location, unanimously passed the House of Representatives in Lincoln and, on March 10 of the same year, with of vote of 29 to 3, the state Senate passed House Roll No. 282, providing for the joint resolution accepting the gift of Stolley Park as a state park. Work was done during the summer to prepare for the dedication, which took place on Oct. 16, 1927, with dignitaries attending from across the state.

As time passed, the state invested in the park, acquiring playground equipment for the grounds. The Daughters of the American Revolution made plans to restore an old log house (the Hann Cabin) at the park and mark the location of Fort Independence first with a wooden sign and later hoped to install a bronze marker. The park even hosted a location used to raise pheasants that later were released for pheasant hunting in the area.

The 1930s was not kind to the park. The severe drought of the mid-1930s devastated the population of pine and spruce trees in the park as subsurface water levels dropped to levels that would no longer support the trees. A severe 60 mph wind would hit in 1935, destroying many other trees. Between the drought and the high winds, the loss was estimated to be between 400 and 700 trees of all sizes.

All through this time the park survived and, as the 1930s progressed, people still came to the park to picnic, stroll the grounds or to tour the tin-covered barn that was Fort Independence. The state invested in replacing many trees, causing a challenge to keep up with watering the trees at a time when water levels were still low, but the state made plans to ensure the plantings would survive. The state also made arrangements to construct rock gateways for all the state parks in the summer of 1937, and this included Stolley State Park.

Surprisingly, this was not when the Castle was built.

Changes in personnel lead to construction of ‘the Castle’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Change came in 1939 when then superintendent of the park, F.W. Blaise resigned in June. This enabled John J. Tooley to be reappointed to Stolley. Tooley was born at Central City and had served as a caretaker at the park starting in 1930 but by 1934, Blaise was serving as caretaker as Tooley was reassigned to work as a deputy conservation officer in other locations in the park system. Tooley plays an important part in the construction of the Castle.

At about the same time, another person who would play a significant part in the construction of the Castle was striking out on his own with a new business in Grand Island. Edward M. Garlock had come to Grand Island to work for the Lee Seed Company. Garlock was born in Iowa in 1890 or 1891, and had become well-known as a landscape gardener in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas and Colorado. The Grand Island Herald in the June 23, 1939, issue noted that Garlock was no longer connected with Lee Seed Co., and was setting up a nursery and landscaping enterprise at 650 S. Locust St. near the Belt Line tracks. He planned to install a sunken garden with a lighted waterfall.

In early March 1940, improvements and investment were announced in the Grand Island Daily Independent for Stolley State Park under the guidance of Caretaker Tooley. Just under $20,000 was obtained through the Federal Works Progress Administration, with $6,491 earmarked for materials and the rest to go toward labor.

Tooley began by having started a crew to raze the old barn that was Fort Independence. Tooley had obtained dimensions of the original fort from Mrs. C.J. Palmer, William Stolley’s youngest daughter, with plans to reconstruct the fort on its original location under the supervision of E.G. Stolley. The article stated that the fort had been moved from its original location a few hundred feet, but that location had been marked by a flagstaff. The article also noted that a rock garden had been started, and that a carload of rock from either Wyoming or the Black Hills were in the process of being secured for its construction. Along with this, several rustic arbors were being constructed and improvements made to flower gardens. The improvements to the park were made possible by NYA labor.

The NYA, or National Youth Administration, was created by President Roosevelt under Executive Order 7086 on June 26, 1935, as a part of the Emergency Relief Appropriation Act of 1935. While the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) employed many young men, the NYA filled a couple of needs not met by the CCC. NYA provided work for two groups: youth in school who needed financial assistance to continue their education or youth who were out of school, unemployed and needy. Age for eligibility ranged between 16 and 24 for the first group and 16 and 25 for the second. The NYA employed local youths in the areas starting in 1936.

The June 28, 1940, Grand Island Herald announced that the Garlock nurseries was supervising the construction of a “Beautiful New Rock Garden at Stolley State Park.” The article went on to state that a huge rock garden would be constructed at the location of the old tulip garden. An entire carload of cement would be needed for its construction.

This short article offers the best description of the project. “Under construction is a cave in which picnics may be held. The mouth of this cave is approximately 20 feet across, and the cave itself is about 24 feet in depth. A waterfall will cascade over the mouth of the cave into a pool which will flow into a stream that will in turn empty into a small lake across the road from the cave. The bed of this stream will cut across this road and will be spanned by a bridge. Rock for the garden is being hauled from the Wind River Canyon in Wyoming.”

A supporting article “City is Offered Shrubbery and Trees for Power” appears in the Grand Island Daily Independent on July 22, 1940. The extensive article pointed out that Superintendent Tooley had made arrangements whereby taxpayers of the city could acquire trees and shrubbery for their parks and school grounds in exchange for electric power needed to run the park’s irrigation pumps, and went on to discuss the variety of wildlife on site, the entry of a predator that had attacked birds in the pheasant enclosure, the gardens and playgrounds, and the old Stolley homestead. Under the section entitled “Fine Rockery Assured,” the article stated that an entire carload of rock was to be delivered by the Burlington Railroad from the Wind River Canyon. The article referred to the construction as a shelter house and rock garden.

In August 1940 the Herald again reported on the activity in the park and that the reconstruction of Fort Independence had been approved for the fiscal year, and both Superintendent Tooley and Emil Stolley would supervise the construction, which would be carried out by local NYA workers. Clair M. Wilson, NYA area supervisor, stated that a force of about 15 boys were already employed in construction of the rock garden, lily pool, fireplaces and landscaping of the grounds, and would continue with construction of the Fort.

The local NYA youths would go on to be involved in many projects in the area. The program would continue nationally through the end of 1943. Edward Garlock would go on to build a few other projects around Grand Island, and at least one in Scottsbluff — some even earning notation in the local papers. A check on the one local noted project with a published address revealed that Garlock’s construction at that location remains today. Sadly, nothing of the elaborate grounds he constructed for his nursery remains. That location is now the location of the Café–Islander Express.

Garlock did not remain in Grand Island long, he would move on to Kansas, Colorado and finally California, where he ended his days. Superintendent Tooley would remain at Stolley State Park until he was reassigned to the State Forestry Crew in western Nebraska. He would be responsible for the planting of thousands of trees throughout the state, returning once again to Stolley State Park in 1953, where he served until his death in 1957. Superintendent Tooley is buried at the Central City Cemetery.

Park reclassified, operation returned to city control

The state Legislature in 1959 voted to reclassify Stolley State Park to a state recreation area, and the State Game Commission, who oversaw the operation of the park approved the reclassification in March 1960. Much of this had to do with the size of the park as it was considered too small for camping. First in January 1972, and then again in January 1973, legislation was introduced in the state Legislature to authorize the transfer of several state recreation areas back to local government control. Stolley State Recreation Area was one of the four areas in the list.

On Jan. 1, 1974, Grand Island took over the operation of Stolley Park, and the city remains its caretaker to this day. Thousands of people enjoy the park each year, and many I am sure have wondered about that unique little stone structure we still call the Castle.

The Castle has had a bit of work over time with improvements for safety. Some of the rocks on top were removed, the staircases on each side were reworked and more sturdy fencing was installed on top. No newspaper account has yet been found that describes the intended waterfall in operation, but if you go up on top of the Castle, you can see the stone lines where the water was to flow over. Having been inside the cave part, it is hard to imagine having a picnic in there as it seems small. It is good to finally know what the Castle was intended to be. It would be wonderful to see photos of the Castle during the years – especially if anyone has one of the waterfall running!

I, for one, truly appreciate the efforts of Superintendent John Tooley, Edward Garlock and the unnamed members of the local NYA who were responsible for its construction. These efforts are a lasting legacy that I hope will remain in Stolley Park for a very long time.

Kay Cynova is the director of Interpretive Resources at Stuhr Museum. She has more than 30 years of experience at the museum and with Grand Island’s history.