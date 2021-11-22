Catch the ‘Vibe’ with tourism app

When Fredrich Hedde built a three story Grand Island building in the 1880s, it was designed to be a mixed-use property, not unlike a modern-day strip mall. It was a collection of retail and professional services in spaces on the main floor while second and third story businesses looked over Third and Locust streets.

Now, 130 years later, when the Grand Island Convention & Visitor Bureau board of directors made the decision to move our office downtown into the renovated Hedde building, hotel revenues were trending towards a record year.

By the time we actually moved our office in April 2020, Grand Island was a ghost town because of the worldwide pandemic.

Like every business, everything changed. We needed to think of ways we could continue to get travel information into people’s hands with the new challenges brought on by the pandemic. Not long after the move, one of the other Hedde Building tenants, tech entrepreneur Jon Rhodes of CoFound, stopped by our office and asked how he could help. Jon Is an affable guy with a strong desire to find solutions to everyday problems that businesses face through technology.