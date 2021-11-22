Catch the ‘Vibe’ with tourism app

When Fredrich Hedde built a three story Grand Island building in the 1880s, it was designed to be a mixed-use property, not unlike a modern-day strip mall. It was a collection of retail and professional services in spaces on the main floor while second and third story businesses looked over Third and Locust streets.
Now, 130 years later, when the Grand Island Convention & Visitor Bureau board of directors made the decision to move our office downtown into the renovated Hedde building, hotel revenues were trending towards a record year.
By the time we actually moved our office in April 2020, Grand Island was a ghost town because of the worldwide pandemic.
Like every business, everything changed. We needed to think of ways we could continue to get travel information into people’s hands with the new challenges brought on by the pandemic. Not long after the move, one of the other Hedde Building tenants, tech entrepreneur Jon Rhodes of CoFound, stopped by our office and asked how he could help. Jon Is an affable guy with a strong desire to find solutions to everyday problems that businesses face through technology.
After a brief conversation, we decided to investigate designing an app to get information out to area travelers. Apps have always been a bit of a problem for tourism promoters; they are expensive and can require a lot of development. Jon explained that a simple app could be produced at an affordable price, getting information to people on their personal devices during the pandemic when so many folks were staying home..
We went through several iterations before finalizing a simple and elegant app, useful for both travelers and residents in our community. The Grand Island Vibe app launched last fall, sharing a name with the visitor guide our office produces in partnership with The Grand Island Independent.
Grow Grand Island has supported Jon in his entrepreneurial efforts to connect tech-minded people, encourage collaboration, and launch businesses in our area. Serving as an example of that collaboration, when the Chamber of Commerce needed a way to distribute its local passport program, Jon added that functionality to the Grand Island Vibe app. This partnership promoted local businesses through the Chamber’s shop local program.
The Grand Island Vibe app now has more than 2,000 downloads, and has been used by both visitors and local people to find calendar events and things to do in our community. Communities from across Nebraska are now signing up for Jon’s business platform our Grand Island app is built on, a business started right here in Grand Island.
I encourage you to pick up your smartphone, go to the app store and download the Grand Island Vibe app to see what is happening in our community.
Brad Mellema serves as executive director for Grand Island Tourism; contact him at 308-382-4400 or check online at VisitGrandIsland.com. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.