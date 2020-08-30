Cause of multiple-vehicle fire still unknown

Updated Monday:
The cause for car fires Sunday evening at two businesses on North St. Paul Road is still undetermined.
Pepe’s Auto Service and Carillo Automotriz are both located at 420 N. St. Paul Road.
The Grand Island Fire Department and Grand Island Police Department responded. Upon arrival, they found multiple cars on fire. A total of nine vehicles from the two different repair shops were involved.
“It looked like two different ownership lots. Four in one lot, and five in the other,” Fire Battalion Chief Ed Carlin told The Independent.
No structures were involved.
Two engine companies responded. Emergency responders were on the scene for approximately two hours.
“At this time, the cause is under investigation,” Carlin said Monday.
