CCC again offering necessary course for substitute teachers
Central Community College is offering a two-week course designed to fulfill a necessary requirement for individuals seeking a local substitute teaching certificate.

The Human Relations Awareness course will be taught online Jan. 13-27 and is self-paced. The cost of the one-credit course is $107.

Some of the concepts covered include understanding the values and lifestyles of various cultures, dehumanizing bias, and understanding of and respect for human dignity and individual rights.

“Central Community College is pleased to offer the human relations awareness course following the tremendous response to last month’s initial offering,” said Abie Ott, CCC director of educational planning. “Just over 150 students were enrolled, and some were even put on a wait list. CCC is always proud to help the community meets its educational needs.”

Ott said additional sections of human relations awareness may be offered in the future.

Those interested in enrolling must first create an account at cccneb.edu/apply. After completing the application for admission, students should register for the course by calling 308-398-7412.

