CCC-Hastings dental hygiene clinic opens for fall semester

HASTINGS — The dental hygiene clinic at Central Community College-Hastings has opened for the 2022 fall semester.

Both adults and children can get preventive care such as cleaning, x-rays, fluorides and sealants at the clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays.

A minimal fee is charged for the services provided. Medicaid is accepted.

The clinic will be open through Dec. 1. For more information, contact the clinic at 402-461-2471 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780, ext. 2471.