CCC-Hastings president stepping down

Central Community College-Hastings President Jerry Wallace answers a question during a press conference Thursday at CCC-Grand Island. Wallace started as the new CCC-Hastings president on May 20.

 Independent file/Austin Koeller

Central Community College-Hastings’s president is stepping down.

Jerry Wallace, who has served as the Hastings campus’s president since May 2019, has been selected as the president of Danville Community College (Danville, Va).

“My professional success is directly related to the leadership, awareness and encouragement received while working at CCC,” Wallace said in a school news release.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the Hastings Campus, academic divisions and CCC’s 25-county service area. I am very proud of the impact CCC has had on the Hastings community.”

Before being hired at the Hastings campus, Wallace was the dean of workforce, technical and community education at New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, W.V.

He will remain with CCC-Hastings through June 30.

