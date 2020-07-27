COVID-19 is “not an inexpensive disease to fight” was the message delivered Monday night by the director of the Central District Health Department.
Teresa Anderson, CDHD director, provided details to both city and county officials at a special joint budget meeting at the Grand Island Law Enforcement Center. Anderson recounted the many challenges faced and met by her staff as the three-county area was hit hardest of all in Nebraska by the pandemic.
CDHD presented a balanced budget of $3.68 million with its greatest expense being roughly $1.5 million for personnel costs.
“It’s not a whole lot different than it has been in prior years,” Anderson said. “It’s kind of a boring budget, other than having the COVID dollars in there.”
The pandemic created an urgent need for personnel at CDHD.
“We were hit so hard in May we’re reeling from it,” Anderson said. “We still have many folks who have worked a lot of days without a break, and if they’ve had a break it’s been maybe one day, if that.”
Added costs from the pandemic total $514,975, with $423,818 reimbursed to date.
Expenses include $365,000 for personnel wages and benefits with costs for additional staff and $43,000 for overtime.
“It’s not an inexpensive disease to fight. We’ve had to bring on some temporary staff. Some of those folks we’ve hired as permanent staff. Some of them have gone on to other jobs.”
There has also been $16,230 in expenses for computers and electronics for at-home workers.
CDHD intends to hire an assistant health director, Anderson said.
“Our funding just wasn’t there to support it,” she said. “We need that additional leadership, so we’ll be looking for an assistant health director and that will help us get through fall.”
In April, the district reached peak caseload with nearly 60% of tests for COVID-19 returning positive.
“We were the first in the state to get hit that hard,” Anderson said. “I don’t know that anyone else had seen this onslaught of COVID positive cases (per capita). We were third behind New York and somebody else.”
The high positivity rate is due in part to a late start for testing.
“We didn’t have the testing capacity and when we got it, of the people we tested, more than half were positive,” Anderson said.
Several CDHD programs were halted or put on hold, including Every Woman Matters; Minority Health Initiative, a new diabetes education program; Healthy Smiles, a youth program; and a new community-based opioid program.
COVID cases are starting to trend upward again with all three counties showing an increase of about 8% in the last week, Anderson said.
“It might be more of a cluster than an actual increase in the number of cases that are not related to attendance at an event,” she said. “We’re starting to get nervous, but time will tell. And the masks will tell, and social distancing will tell.”
CDHD plans to increase testing periods being done at clinics from two to three hours before the start of the school year, Anderson said.
“We want to have that testing available. There are so many families that can’t afford it,” she said. “We want to be very available for those kids who maybe have a couple of symptoms, but need a test to know if they have to stay home.”
CDHD began receiving weekly shipments of personal protective equipment for distribution from the state starting April 8, explained Jeremy Collinson, environmental health supervisor.
“We’ve received more than 450 individual requests for PPE needs,” he said. “Each doctor’s office is one. Each dentist’s office is one.”
To date, CDHD has given out nearly 85,000 face masks, 3,500 face shields, 366,000 pairs of gloves; 29,000 disposable gowns; and 250 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Readying and distributing the PPE has been “a huge undertaking,” Collinson said.
Anderson wants to bolster the supply of nurses in the district before the start of school in the event that there is a second wave.
“If we’re prepared for it, maybe it won’t happen,” she said. “We don’t think that will be the case, and we don’t want to be doomsday prophets, but I believe we’ll see more COVID cases, just as we’re seeing right now.”
Anderson is confident CDHD is prepared now to handle COVID-19.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” she said, “but we know we have the roots and the infrastructure to handle it when it comes back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.