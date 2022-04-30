CDHD gets funding for STI testing, new service for Hall County area

Central District Health Department in Grand Island is adding sexually transmitted infection (STI) surveillance to its services.

CDHD has received roughly $100,000 via Centers for Disease Control & Prevention for the new program, explained Joanna Mangeot, CDHD senior community health nurse.

“We will work directly with the Department of Health & Human Services and take over some of the case investigations, contact tracing, partner notifications, those kinds of things, along with public education for STDs and STIs, specifically gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, AIDS and syphilis.”

CDHD staff have been training and expect to start testing and contacting clients next week.

Three CDHD team members will lead the program, said Mangeot.

Under Title 173, health care providers and laboratories are required by law to report certain communicable illness.

“We get those labs and then if somebody’s positive for salmonella or syphilis, we call that person and try to determine where they’ve eaten, if it’s salmonella, and for syphilis we look at their partners they could have exposed and where they could have been exposed, and make sure everyone gets treatment,” said Mangeot.

Except for in Douglas and Lancaster counties, these services have been done exclusively by DHHS.

“They’ve offered it to several other health departments to pick up this and starting doing this kind of surveillance in our area,” said Mangeot.

CDHD’s three-county coverage area includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

“I think it’s good when it’s local, when you get to keep it local and connect with people in the community and know what the community has to offer,” said Mangeot.

Incidences of STIs are increasing in Nebraska.

Two cases of congenital syphilis were reported last year, which means babies were born with the disease.

Syphilis cases in general have also gone up, said Mangeot.

A key element of the grant is prevention through community education.

CDHD will get information out via, public events, health fairs and social media engagement, among other avenues.

“We’ll identify the needs in the community first,” said Mangeot. “Right now I think the age is 15 to 25, which is where our highest number of cases are. We’ll definitely want to look at that and target that age group for education and prevention.”

She added, “We’re hoping to get out there and be seen and ensure good follow-up and treatment.”

CDHD is “excited to take on new things,” said Mangeot.

“Certainly if our numbers are going up we need to help as public health,” she said. “It’s our job to get in there and try to get those numbers down. There are people who are infected that could have been prevented by us getting out there and doing some education and those kinds of things.”

She added, “We’re excited and hopeful that, by doing it locally, we can get those numbers down.”

For assistance with STD and STI treatment, and for information about other services, visit the Central District Health Department website at www.cdhd.ne.gov.

