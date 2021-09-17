CDHD increasing testing, vaccination efforts amid delta surge

Central District Health Department is increasing its testing and vaccination efforts as the latest surge of new COVID-19 delta variant cases continues in the Grand Island area.
In the last week, there have been 331 new delta variant COVID cases and a 41% positivity rate for testing in CDHD’s coverage area.
On Monday, CDHD reported that there had been 214 new cases in the past seven days.
The three-county coverage area has only a 38% vaccination rate.
The consequences of such surges could be great, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said.
“When the viral level is high, then there is more opportunity for it to mutate and then develop into a new, unknown variant that could be increasingly difficult for us to manage,” she said.
A rise in cases starting in August and through September is due to the start of the school year and the recent Nebraska State Fair, Anderson said.
“There probably are an increased number of cases related to all of those events that are taking place,” she said.
There is no way to know how many new COVID cases are a direct result of attending the State Fair, though.
“We are calling everyone who tested positive, but our contact investigations have been slowed because people are hesitant to tell us where they’ve been and who they’ve been around,” she said. “We can’t do our tracing the way we did when we had our first surge.”
Without this information, CDHD can’t identify where the virus is spreading and is unable to work toward preventing further spread.
“People won’t tell us where they work, where their children go to school. If pressed, they say, I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t exposed anyone,” Anderson said. “That makes it very difficult for us to do our job.”
The surge of delta cases is burdening hospitals across the state.
It is becoming difficult for people to get a room because of the number of COVID patients that are in the hospitals, Anderson said.
“Folks who would normally get a bed, those folks who have been in a car accident or had a heart attack or a stroke, their care could well be delayed because of the number of COVID patients in the hospitals throughout Nebraska,” she said.
Interest in vaccination is declining.
At the State Fair, CDHD provided roughly five vaccinations per day.
“We had more people coming in for shots a month ago than we do now,” Anderson said.
People who wanted the vaccination received it first, followed steadily by people who came to the decision to receive it, she said.
“We’ve reached the point where we have a segment of the population that just is not going to get vaccinated,” Anderson said.
This group tends to be between the ages of 30 to 55, she noted.
CDHD continues to combat misinformation about the vaccine.
“We do our best to counter that with the facts, but it is hard when there are so many untruths about the vaccine continuing to circulate,” Anderson said.
The best ways to prevent further spread of COVID remain the same: wearing masks, sanitizing, social distancing and staying home when ill.
CDHD is increasing its efforts in response to the current surge.
From Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, CDHD has purchased pods that will allow for greater drive-through testing and vaccination.
The temporary structures will replace the white tent used at CDHD’s office at 1137 S. Locust St.
It is expected to be completed before the end of the month.
CDHD also has reached out to Nomi Health, which headed 2020’s Test Nebraska efforts, to offer a Grand Island site for greater COVID testing in central Nebraska.
For more about Central District Health Department services and information about COVID-19, visit cdhd.ne.gov.