CDHD increasing testing, vaccination efforts amid delta surge

Central District Health Department is increasing its testing and vaccination efforts as the latest surge of new COVID-19 delta variant cases continues in the Grand Island area.

In the last week, there have been 331 new delta variant COVID cases and a 41% positivity rate for testing in CDHD’s coverage area.

On Monday, CDHD reported that there had been 214 new cases in the past seven days.

The three-county coverage area has only a 38% vaccination rate.

The consequences of such surges could be great, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said.

“When the viral level is high, then there is more opportunity for it to mutate and then develop into a new, unknown variant that could be increasingly difficult for us to manage,” she said.

A rise in cases starting in August and through September is due to the start of the school year and the recent Nebraska State Fair, Anderson said.

“There probably are an increased number of cases related to all of those events that are taking place,” she said.

There is no way to know how many new COVID cases are a direct result of attending the State Fair, though.