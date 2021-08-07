CDHD: Masks help protect children from COVID-19

School starts Wednesday in Grand Island.

As COVID-19 cases rise in the community with the emergence of the delta variant, Central District Health Department officials urge unvaccinated children to wear face masks in school.

Masks are safe for children, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson told The Independent.

“Masks are very safe for children, and they’re recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as the (Centers for Disease Control), as a very legitimate way to control the spread of COVID-19,” Anderson said.

Among the myths about wearing masks are that the children are affected by carbon dioxide and that it affects their social development, she said.

“It is best for people to go to a credible source,” Anderson said.

Youths may contract COVID-19 and suffer its effects as easily as an adult, according to statistics.

“Our real concern right now is for all children, but especially school-age children,” she said, “because what we’re seeing in the Southern states is a dramatic increase in the number of children who are getting sick and needing hospitalization.”