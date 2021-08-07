CDHD: Masks help protect children from COVID-19

School starts Wednesday in Grand Island.
As COVID-19 cases rise in the community with the emergence of the delta variant, Central District Health Department officials urge unvaccinated children to wear face masks in school.
Masks are safe for children, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson told The Independent.
“Masks are very safe for children, and they’re recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as the (Centers for Disease Control), as a very legitimate way to control the spread of COVID-19,” Anderson said.
Among the myths about wearing masks are that the children are affected by carbon dioxide and that it affects their social development, she said.
“It is best for people to go to a credible source,” Anderson said.
Youths may contract COVID-19 and suffer its effects as easily as an adult, according to statistics.
“Our real concern right now is for all children, but especially school-age children,” she said, “because what we’re seeing in the Southern states is a dramatic increase in the number of children who are getting sick and needing hospitalization.”
In the CDHD three-county coverage area, there are 13,000 youths between ages 12 and 18 who are able to receive the vaccine.
Of those, only 1,774, or 14% total, have received the vaccine, Anderson said.
A COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved yet for ages 12 and younger.
“This won’t serve us well in the school setting, given what we have seen with our neighbors in the Southern states,” she said. “We have great concern for children congregating in school settings without masks and without vaccinations.”
CDHD conferenced Friday with Two Rivers Health Department and South Heartland Health Department on school policies and how to proceed, Anderson said.
“We will continue to follow CDC guidance related to all COVID-19 actions,” she said.
Guidance for schools is available on the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html.
The information was updated on Thursday.
Each school will set its own policy regarding positive cases and close contact in the school setting.
On notification of a positive case in the school system, CDHD will talk to the person who tested positive, or parent if a minor, and do contact tracing.
“We will advise the positive person or any close contacts to follow CDC guidance, and we will share that with them at the time,” Anderson said.
There has been an uptick of vaccinations in the last few weeks for all age groups, according to CDHD numbers.
“If we were to compare ourselves to Missouri or Louisiana, or even Florida, our vaccination rate is no higher, and we should expect no different results as we see more of the delta variant in our community,” Anderson said.
Free COVID vaccines are available at Central District Health Department, 1137 S. Locust St., in Grand Island, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Thursdays, CDHD is open until 8 p.m.
“We have plenty of vaccine,” Anderson said. “We will not run out.”
For more information about CDHD services, visit https://cdhd.ne.gov.