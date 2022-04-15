CDHD monitoring Avian influenza outbreak

Central District Health Department is monitoring for local outbreaks of avian influenza.

CDHD’s coverage area includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

On March 16, USDA confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock (non-poultry) in Merrick County.

HPAI is also being detected in other states nationwide, including several in the Midwest.

The avian influenza is “very contagious,” said Jeremy Collinson, CDHD environmental health supervisor.

It is appearing across Nebraska currently, and last week was detected in Scottsbluff.

“We just want to reach out to any poultry producers in the area, ask them to keep an eye on their flocks,” Collinson said. “If they happen to see anything sick in their flocks, get a hold of a veterinarian, get in touch with Nebraska Department of Agriculture. If they notice any unusual deaths or a large number of deaths in their flocks, make sure they reach out and contact the Nebraska Department of Ag, as well.”

Nebraska’s last avian influenza outbreak was in 2015, Christin Kamm, Nebraska Department of Agriculture communications director, told The Independent.

“We encourage poultry producers to follow biosecurity measures. Those can be found on our website,” Kamm reported.

The avian influenza affects populations of both wild and domestic birds.

While it can affect humans, it primarily affects birds, Collinson said.

“If people are around sick birds, make sure they wash, and don’t affect other populations of birds,” he said. “If you’re with one producer, don’t go to another one until you’ve properly sanitized, washed your hands, showered, changed shoes, anything like that.”

Symptoms for birds include a decrease in water consumption, lack of energy and loss of appetite. Egg producers may see a decrease. There also may be nasal discharge, and coughing and sneezing from the bird.

“There may not be any symptoms, and they may just die,” Collinson said. “That’s why, if they have any deaths that we would say are unusual, or a high number of deaths in their flock, to get in touch with the Nebraska Department of Ag.”

Vigilance is stressed, Collinson told The Independent.

“When they are out and about, if they have a flock of chickens or ducks, any type of birds like that, be careful,” he said “If they notice any of them are ill, take precautions. Don’t be spreading it from one place to another. The big thing is, if you have some deaths, let the Department of Agriculture know right away. They will be able to do some testing to see if you have it in your flock.”

Cases brought to the attention of CDHD are referred to the state Department of Agriculture.

For more information, visit the CDHD website at cdhd.ne.gov/news-events/bird-flu.html.

Nebraska Department of Agriculture guidelines for avian influenza can be found at https://nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html.

