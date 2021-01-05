CDHD receives $10,000 gift from JBS for vaccine education campaign

Central District Health Department has received a $10,000 gift from JBS USA for developing an educational campaign focusing on the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is currently only being distributed to first responders, emergency service personnel, medical facility staff, school nurses and a few others.

The campaign should be ready this spring when the vaccine becomes available to the general public, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said.

The donation is the result of a COVID Community Response call, which is held every Tuesday.

“We presented on that call that we have some concerns about vaccine acceptance,” Anderson said. “There’s a need to develop an educational plan that will help people to have a better understanding of the vaccine in their own native language, from someone they respect in their community, who shares their culture.”

Misinformation and falsehoods are being spread about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Creating an understanding of the vaccine will help to further reduce the spread of the virus, Anderson said.

