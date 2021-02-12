CDHD redoubles efforts to prepare for COVID-19 variants

In Nebraska, district health departments are independent of state government.
In the wake of Grand Island’s decision not to extend the city’s mask mandate, the Central District Health Department said it’s redoubling efforts to prepare for the new variant strains of COVID-19.
The CDHD had asked the Grand Island City Council to extend the mask policy through May. However, the council decided Tuesday to allow the mandate to expire Feb. 23.
“This will hamper our work in reducing the spread of the new variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19. When everyone wears a mask, we are all safer,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement.
The new strains are known to be up to 35% to 45% more easily transmitted from person to person. Additionally, 42% of people who have no symptoms but are positive for COVID-19 carry and can spread the virus.
The board and staff members of CDHD were hopeful the mask policy would remain in effect for the next three months, according to the news release.
“Somehow, during the City Council meeting, it was suggested that our boss was DHHS. We want to be clear that in Nebraska, district health departments are independent of state government and that they are governed by local boards,” Anderson said. “Each board is made up of a combination of city and county elected officials as well as a dentist, a physician and several public-spirited individuals. We have no outside ‘supervisor,’ as was suggested at the meeting.”
However, according to statute, to issue a directed health measure (DHM), a district health department needs the approval of DHHS, Anderson said. “We checked with the governor’s office and we cannot get a signature for a local DHM requiring masks due to the governor’s stand on voluntary masking.”
LB637, introduced in the Legislature, would free local health departments from having to seek state approval for directed health measures or rules and regulations to protect public health. The measure would allow the public health departments to impose mask mandates and strict limits on social gatherings, among other potential steps.
“This bill would allow local measures to be taken depending on local health-related situations,” Anderson said, adding, “what we took from the City Council meeting this past Tuesday is that this would be the council’s preference.”
CDHD continues to recommend masks as a way to prevent the spread of the virus, along with frequent and thorough hand-washing, staying home when ill, avoiding crowds and getting vaccinated.