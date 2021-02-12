CDHD redoubles efforts to prepare for COVID-19 variants

In Nebraska, district health departments are independent of state government.

In the wake of Grand Island’s decision not to extend the city’s mask mandate, the Central District Health Department said it’s redoubling efforts to prepare for the new variant strains of COVID-19.

The CDHD had asked the Grand Island City Council to extend the mask policy through May. However, the council decided Tuesday to allow the mandate to expire Feb. 23.

“This will hamper our work in reducing the spread of the new variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19. When everyone wears a mask, we are all safer,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement.

The new strains are known to be up to 35% to 45% more easily transmitted from person to person. Additionally, 42% of people who have no symptoms but are positive for COVID-19 carry and can spread the virus.

The board and staff members of CDHD were hopeful the mask policy would remain in effect for the next three months, according to the news release.