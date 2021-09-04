CDHD releases COVID-19 numbers for Labor Day Weekend

With the end of summer approaching and the Labor Day weekend upon us, the Central District remains in the “high transmission” category for COVID-19, according to a release from the Central District Health Department.
Because of this, CDHD advises protective health measures to avoid catching or sharing COVID-19 during holiday celebrations.
Part of the reason protective health measures are increasingly important is the increase in positive cases amongst children in the area. CDHD has seen a rapidly increasing number of youth who are testing positive for COVID-19. One month ago, 12% of positive tests were in youths 19 and younger. Currently, 26% of total positive test are in youths 19 and younger.
Other statistics related to COVID-19 include:
— 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days in the three-county area (Hall, Hamilton and Merrick). That translates to 243 cases per 100,000 people (high community transmission level).
— The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 30% (high community transmission level).
— While hospitalization numbers in the district fluctuate, the trend is toward an increasing number of people with COVID-19 being hospitalized.
— Slightly less than 37% of the population of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties is vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes 79% of those 65 and older, and 32% of those age 16-29, with just 6% of those age 0-15 vaccinated.
The best way to protect everyone against the effects of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, the CDHD says. It is important to remember COVID-19 vaccines are not approved for use in those younger than age 12, making this group highly vulnerable to the delta variant which infects people of all ages.
CDHD advises the community to take action to protect young people. Extensive research in the last year proves that the use of masks is effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Because of the high transmission rate in the area, the CDHD emphasizes the importance of wearing masks this holiday weekend when indoors in crowds or when unable to social distance. Additionally, frequent hand washing and staying home when ill is recommended. Seek testing if you suspect the illness is COVID-19 related.
The most recent information on COVID-19 and more is available online at www.cdhd.ne.gov.
For more information, call 308-385-5175. The Central District Health Department office will be closed Monday to observe the Labor Day holiday.