CDHD releases COVID-19 numbers for Labor Day Weekend

With the end of summer approaching and the Labor Day weekend upon us, the Central District remains in the “high transmission” category for COVID-19, according to a release from the Central District Health Department.

Because of this, CDHD advises protective health measures to avoid catching or sharing COVID-19 during holiday celebrations.

Part of the reason protective health measures are increasingly important is the increase in positive cases amongst children in the area. CDHD has seen a rapidly increasing number of youth who are testing positive for COVID-19. One month ago, 12% of positive tests were in youths 19 and younger. Currently, 26% of total positive test are in youths 19 and younger.

Other statistics related to COVID-19 include:

— 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days in the three-county area (Hall, Hamilton and Merrick). That translates to 243 cases per 100,000 people (high community transmission level).

— The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 30% (high community transmission level).

— While hospitalization numbers in the district fluctuate, the trend is toward an increasing number of people with COVID-19 being hospitalized.