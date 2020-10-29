CDHD reports 4 COVID-related deaths this month

The Central District Health Department reports that four deaths this month in its three-county jurisdiction have been related to COVID-19.

The deaths occurred between Oct. 17 and Oct. 25. Those deaths bring the total death count to 65 in the CDHD area since the pandemic began. The CDHD serves Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are saddened for the loss to our community and extend our sympathy to families and friends who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement.

The delay in reporting COVID-related deaths is due to the need to obtain a copy of the death certificate, verifying that it was COVID-related. That may take a few weeks or longer.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased this month with more than 200 new cases each week. The CDHD COVID-19 risk dial is now in the red zone at 3.1.

“Each health district has its own dial,” Anderson said. “There may be differences in the measures used based on community characteristics. Remember that the dial is just one way to look at COVID-19. There are many factors that go into determining where we are in the pandemic. Given the nature of the virus as we know it, we will continue to see larger numbers for the next six weeks or so.”