CDHD requests budget increase amid ongoing pandemic, flu concerns

Central District Health Department has asked for a 10% increase in its budget request amid ongoing COVID-19 and flu concerns.

At Wednesday's CDHD annual joint meeting with Grand Island City Council and Hall County Board of Commissioners members, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson explained that combating COVID remains a challenge in its three-county coverage area.

"We're going to try to make the best of what's been a really difficult situation, this ongoing viral outbreak, because we know it's going to continue," she said. "We know COVID variants and subvariants will continue to modify, will continue to spread. BA-5 is more transmissible than any of the other variants."

She added, "What comes next, we don't know. We just need to be prepared for it."

The budget request for $298,733 is only 5% of the CDHD budget, which is roughly $5.6 million for 2022-23.

The 2020-21 request was for $268,184.

The nearly $6 million budget is comprised from federal grants and from fees, and a portion from state support via the Legislature.

Existing and new revenue resources are largely restricted, explained Anderson.

"It's not anything we can really build our capacity in a very general way," she said. "Those are very specific."

Anderson noted CDHD is not requesting any ARPA funds.

Expenses are split nearly evenly, at $2.7 million each, between personnel and operations.

Retaining current staff is critical, said Anderson.

"We know we need to have a stronger presence in rural, central Nebraska to be able to connect people to the services they need," she said. "We also know our growing ethnic and minority populations require additional time and energy."

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been "devastated" by the pandemic, said Anderson. Nearly one-third of coronavirus deaths in the United States have been long-term care and assisted living residents and employees.

This is due mainly to the residents' advanced age and comorbidities, and is compounded by living in a communal living area, which makes it difficult to control the spread.

"We have, I think, 17 long-term care facilities, and six of them are still in outbreak mode," she said. "Outbreak mode is those folks in those facilities who have not gotten their fourth shot or second booster, and also staff who are not up to date on their immunizations. An outbreak means they have COVID circulating in their facility."

In the district's rural communities, the crisis has been exacerbated by the poor health that existed prior to COVID, said Anderson.

Rural residents have more issues with hypertension, obesity, diabetes and chronic lower respiratory diseases, which all increase the risk of death from COVID.

"Our rural communities are really needing some attention from us," she said.

Race and ethnicity are risk markers for other underlying conditions that affect health, including socioeconomic status, access to health care, and exposure related to occupation, such as being a frontline, essential or critical infrastructure worker.

"When we first started down our COVID trail, we had a number of cases in our meatpacking facilities," she said. "They've been very responsive in upgrading their infection control and prevention measures."

To foster greater vaccine equity, CDHD has received a $100,000 grant via National Association of County & City Health Officials.

CDHD is one of only eight local health departments in the country to receive the Partnering for Vaccine Equity grant, said CDHD Accreditation Coordinator Liza Thalken.

Its goal is to help local health departments increase capacity to better identify and address disparities in community.

The biggest component is community engagement, said Thalken.

Hall County is the only county being studied for grant because it's the only one that qualified for it, as vaccination rates have to be below a certain level and a certain percent of the population must be a racial or ethnic minority. Hall County is 29% Hispanic or Latino.

"We looked at our line list, which has to do with positive COVID cases, and we could see what the themes were within that, and one of the things we found was, yes, our Hispanic and Latino population is less vaccinated or more vaccine hesitant than our non-Hispanic population," said Thalken.

The greatest challenges for the CDHD continue to be: a perceived lack of research (though that's not the case), a lack of trust in the medical system, and general fear, whether a fear of needles, long-term effects, needing to show an ID or fear of getting a "microscopic tracking chip" (also not the case).

"Another thing we learned was this mindset, within this specific community, that the flu isn't deadly and they don't need a flu shot, and that COVID isn't real," said Thalken. "Flu shots now are more controversial than they used to be. That's been an interesting finding, too."

For more information about CDHD resources and programs, visit cdhd.ne.gov.