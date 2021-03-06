CDHD vaccinated almost 3,700 people this week

The Central District Health Department, working with local partners, vaccinated almost 3,700 people this week, including more than 3,000 people on Tuesday, with shots given at two sites.
At the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park, 1,500 doses of the vaccine were given out.
“The majority of those receiving vaccine at this site were those in priority age groups needing second doses,” according to a news release. “There were some first doses given as well.”
Also Tuesday, more than 1,500 doses were given to JBS employees at a worksite clinic at the Grand Island beef packing plant. Those people received the shots as part of Priority Phase 1B.
CDHD credits the number of volunteers and ongoing strong partnerships within the community for the success of the mass clinics.
“There is no way that we could have done this without help from the community,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement. “We are continually amazed at and extremely thankful for the community support for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.”
The city of Grand Island has opened the fieldhouse for use as an ongoing vaccination site.
“The site is ideal as there is ample indoor space allowing physical distancing, parking is more than sufficient and there is easy access to the building itself. CDHD plans to use the fieldhouse regularly for vaccinations along with several other sites as needed,” based on the news release.
Original plans to vaccinate JBS employees at the Fonner Park Sheep Barn were shelved when JBS offered sites on its campus. The location allowed employees to easily get vaccinated during their shifts.
“JBS has been incredibly accommodating,” Anderson said. “We know that being onsite where the employees are means giving more shots and protecting more people. Over the two days at JBS, approximately 2,500 employees were vaccinated, which we consider to be a tremendously success event.”
Additionally, this week CDHD began vaccinating child care providers and shelter residents.
CDHD completed the week with a Friday clinic at the fieldhouse. That clinic was by appointment only, and it was expected that all of this week’s allotment of vaccine would be depleted by the end of the day.
In addition to Moderna and Pfizer, CDHD received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine this week.
The stream of COVID-19 vaccines “keeps flowing faster and wider,” according to the CDHD statement.
“When folks ask which vaccine is best,” Anderson said, “we tell them the best one is the one you can get in your arm right now.”