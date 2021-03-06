CDHD vaccinated almost 3,700 people this week

The Central District Health Department, working with local partners, vaccinated almost 3,700 people this week, including more than 3,000 people on Tuesday, with shots given at two sites.

At the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park, 1,500 doses of the vaccine were given out.

“The majority of those receiving vaccine at this site were those in priority age groups needing second doses,” according to a news release. “There were some first doses given as well.”

Also Tuesday, more than 1,500 doses were given to JBS employees at a worksite clinic at the Grand Island beef packing plant. Those people received the shots as part of Priority Phase 1B.

CDHD credits the number of volunteers and ongoing strong partnerships within the community for the success of the mass clinics.

“There is no way that we could have done this without help from the community,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement. “We are continually amazed at and extremely thankful for the community support for COVID-19 vaccination clinics.”

The city of Grand Island has opened the fieldhouse for use as an ongoing vaccination site.

