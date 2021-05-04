Cedar Rapids area veteran gets replacement mobility van for free

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zach showed Moody and Rutten how to properly strap in the wheelchair and pointed out other features of the van.

Rutten, who lives between Cedar Rapids and Belgrade, received the vehicle at no cost.

The 69-year-old Vietnam veteran has been paralyzed from the chest down since February 2012.

The accident happened a few days before his 60th birthday. He had been riding his mule, Jute, when the mule walked under a tree branch, brushing him onto the ground. Because of a neck injury, he has been confined to a wheelchair since.

Rutten and Moody previously used a 2007 Dodge Caravan, which had more than 168,000 miles on it. Over time, the side ramp that lowered and raised automatically stopped working. They replaced it with homemade ramps that had to be pulled out and put back into the Caravan. The side door was also hard to open.

Vetter was delivering personal protective equipment to Brookefield Park when he stopped for lunch.

Vetter said he could tell the owner needed a replacement vehicle “because the van was pretty wore out, from looking at it.”

Vetter manages the fleet of vehicles for Vetter Senior Living, which owns 32 facilities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.