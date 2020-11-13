Cedar Rapids family that enjoys turtle cuisine will be featured on television show

Kim Schilousky makes snapping turtle sound so tasty you’d like to stop by for a bite.
A couple of times a year, the Cedar Rapids woman cooks snapping turtle for her family and friends.
The dish is “kind of a delicacy, and it’s kind of a specialty,” she said.
A cooked snapping turtle includes both white and dark meat.
“Everybody says it tastes like chicken. I don’t think so. I think it’s better,” Schilousky said, adding that she has nothing against chicken.
“It’s different. It’s got its own flavor,” she said.
Schilousky browns the turtle in a cast iron skillet. Making it with lard is the best way.
“Just flour it and brown it, and then put it in the oven and steam it at 300 for several hours until it’s tender and falling off the bone.
“Because otherwise, it’s real tough,” she said.
Everyone who tries it seems to like it, she said.
People around Cedar Rapids are always asking, “When are you having turtle again?”
Viewers nationwide will get to see how Schilousky family members catch and cook snapping turtles at 1 p.m. CST Nov. 21, when they will be the focus of “Dead Meat,” a show on The Sportsman Channel.
The airing, shortly before Thanksgiving, might give ideas to families who are tired of turkey.
Many members of the Schilousky family will be seen on the show, which was taped in late July in the Cedar Rapids and Belgrade area.
Schilousky and her husband, Dan, have six kids — five boys and a girl.
They catch the turtles mostly in the “backwaters and swamp areas off of the Cedar River,” said Schilousky, who was born Kim Rutten.
Memories of the hunts
Schilousky’s family ate snapping turtle when she was a kid.
“This came from the Rutten side. I was a Rutten. My dad’s family grew up hunting snapping turtles. My dad always said it was so they had food for the table. I don’t know how true that is,” she said.
But she used to go “turtling,” as it’s called.
“We grew up doing turtle hunting, and then my kids and nieces and nephews all got into it a little bit. But probably my kids more than any of the others have stuck with it,” Schilousky said. “It’s just a fun summer outing for them. They love to go out there and walk around in the swamp and see if they can find any (turtles).”
Other people in the Cedar Rapids area enjoy eating snapping turtle, she said.
Schilousky has great memories of parties when she was still in school.
“About once a year, we’d have a big community turtle party, I guess you’d call it,” she said. “And they’d have several ladies frying, big roasters full of turtle.”
Schilousky remembers one party held at a farm quonset. Bales were set out along the edge.
“So you could sit on the bales if you wanted and they had a table set up for the food because everybody else would just bring salads and stuff in,” she said.
Local musicians played music “and everybody’d just kind of bring your own what you wanted to drink and party all night,” Schilousky said. Those nights were “some of the best times we had.”
Support Local Journalism
The musicians played the accordion, tuba, guitar and steel guitar. Many people showed up.
Now, the Schilouskys cook turtle only a couple of times a year, inviting family and friends.
“We don’t do it all the time. So if you’re having turtle, they all want to be there,” she said.
A how-to on turtle catching
To catch a turtle, members of the family walk through the water, poking down with a three-pronged pitchfork. The tips have been removed, so the tines aren’t too sharp. They use the tool to feel ahead of them, looking for something hard.
Sometimes, it’s a log or a rock. “Most of the time, the boys will say if they happen to tap a turtle, it’ll usually move,” Schilousky said.
Fortunately, they never come across a Ninja turtle.
Snapping turtles aren’t as big as they used to be.
“The biggest one anymore, if we get a 30-35 pounder, that’s huge,” Schilousky said.
They keep the ones that are 15 to 20 pounds.
“The smaller ones we turn loose,” she said. “It used to be years ago we’d catch really nice, big 50- to 60-pounders. But you don’t see that anymore.”
A snapping turtle contains more meat than you might imagine.
Is it hard to clean one?
“I don’t have to do that part,” Schilousky said.
The cooking takes three or four hours. In the oven, “you’re kind of steaming it,” she said. “You put it on tin foil with a little water underneath.”
Which members of her family like it the most?
“That’d have to be a toss-up. They all like it,” Schilousky said. “They all want to be right there when I’m cooking.”
Publicity started with magazine story
The Sportsman Channel exposure came about through a woman at Nebraskaland magazine who wrote a story about the Schilouskys several years ago. She told the people from the TV show about them.
The family was visited by host Scott Leysath, who is known as “the Sporting Chef,” and cameraman Jim Torres.
The Schilouskys enjoyed their company.
They were “just as common as the rest of us. They were really good people,” she said.
Several years ago, the family was approached by a reality show. That show cared mostly about stirring up arguments to capture on the screen. Schilousky told the man they weren’t interested.
Appearing in The Sportsman Channel show will be most of their five sons — Todd, Cody, Bryce, Seth and Dustin.
TV viewers might also spot their friends, Scotty Kolm and Greg Staub.
Also on hand during the taping were the Schilouskys’ daughter, Crystal Hohn, and her son, Kaine Schilousky. Kim’s brother, Ben, was also on the set.
The only turtles the Schilouskys eat are snapping turtles.
“I know you can eat some of the others. Some people have done leatherbacks. But there’s not as much on them for the work you do,” she said. “We stick to snapping turtles.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.