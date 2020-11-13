Cedar Rapids family that enjoys turtle cuisine will be featured on television show

The airing, shortly before Thanksgiving, might give ideas to families who are tired of turkey.

Many members of the Schilousky family will be seen on the show, which was taped in late July in the Cedar Rapids and Belgrade area.

Schilousky and her husband, Dan, have six kids — five boys and a girl.

They catch the turtles mostly in the “backwaters and swamp areas off of the Cedar River,” said Schilousky, who was born Kim Rutten.

Memories of the hunts

Schilousky’s family ate snapping turtle when she was a kid.

“This came from the Rutten side. I was a Rutten. My dad’s family grew up hunting snapping turtles. My dad always said it was so they had food for the table. I don’t know how true that is,” she said.

But she used to go “turtling,” as it’s called.

“We grew up doing turtle hunting, and then my kids and nieces and nephews all got into it a little bit. But probably my kids more than any of the others have stuck with it,” Schilousky said. “It’s just a fun summer outing for them. They love to go out there and walk around in the swamp and see if they can find any (turtles).”