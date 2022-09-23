Cedar Rapids woman proud owner of new truck

Margaret Shoemaker of Cedar Rapids won one of the eight Ford F-150 pickup trucks being awarded this year by the Nebraska Lottery.

Lottery officials presented Shoemaker with her truck on Tuesday at the Cedar Rapid Stop in Cedar Rapids, where she purchased her winning ticket.

Shoemaker said she just retired from her job a couple of days before buying the. She said she’d won $10 the week before so she thought she’d give it another try and bought herself two more tickets.

Even though she’s not sure if the truck will fit in her current garage, she’s planning on keeping the vehicle and enjoying it.

“I’m going to drive the truck around town, you betcha,” Shoemaker said. “And I’ve got the queen wave down pat.”

Shoemaker was the eighth and final winner in the 27th edition of Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. She is now the owner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck.

The truck is valued at $58,900, which includes $1,162 for costs associated with ownership and state and federal withholding paid by the Nebraska Lottery of $2,945 and $14,136, respectively.

The odds of winning the top prize in Truck$ & Buck$ were 1 in 336,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize were 1 in 3.69.