Cedar Valley Insurance Agency opens office in Grand Island

Grand Island’s Railside District welcomed a new business last week.

Cedar Valley Insurance Agency Inc. has opened a Grand Island branch, 411 W. Third St.

CVIA President Brian Yosten said the decision to open a Grand Island location of his insurance agency was “the right one for us.”

“My insurance career began in the early ’80s right here in Grand Island,” Yosten said. “We felt it was the right time to have a brick-and-mortar presence here.”

The agency is family owned. Yosten’s son, Brady Yosten, is the company’s vice president.

Brady Yosten said the company has grown in serving the residents of Grand Island area with home and auto coverage, as well as providing commercial insurance specialization over the years.

“We took the opportunity to place a physical location to support our current clients’ needs as well as getting the CVIA name out to new customers looking for professional and personal relations they deserve in an insurance agent,” he said.

Linda Wenner of Grand Island will manage the new insurance office. She is a 30-year veteran of the insurance industry.