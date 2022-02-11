Celebrate Black History Month at the Grand Island Public Library

Since the 1920s, a celebration of the history and accomplishments of African Americans in the United States has been celebrated.
Since 1976, every February has officially been designated as Black History Month by the President. This February, stop by the library and give some of these fantastic titles a try.
Contemporary novelist Colson Whitehead is best known for his Pulitzer Prize and Arthur C. Clarke award-winning novel “The Underground Railroad.” An alternate history set in 19th century antebellum south, “The Underground Railroad” tells the story of Cora and Caesar, two slaves who make a run for freedom by following the Underground Railroad from their plantation in Georgia.
Whitehead has also had acclaim for his two most recent books, “the Nickel Boys, about a reform school in Florida during the Jim Crow Era, and his newest novel, “Harlem Shuffle,” a historical mystery and family saga.
For speculative and science fiction fans, you cannot go wrong with a book by Octavia E. Butler, the first female African American science fiction author. Butler wrote dozens of books but is best known for “Kindred.” In “Kindred,” Dana, a black woman married to a white man, is transported between 1976 California and a pre-civil war Maryland plantation.
The novel alternates between the present-day and early 1800s and explores the topic of power, gender, and race. Butler is also well-known for her Earthseed series, starting with “The Parable of the Sower,” a futuristic, dystopian series.
Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give” is another popular novel. This young adult title features the story of Starr Carter, a 16-year-old girl, and her struggles as she balances life between her poor neighborhood and the elite suburban preparatory high school that she attends.
Starr’s life changes in an instant when she witnesses the shooting of her unarmed childhood friend at the hands of a police officer. “The Hate U Give” has been nominated for many awards, including the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature and The Los Angeles Times Books Prize for Young Adult Literature.
Maya Angelou recently became the first African American woman to be featured on a U.S. coin in the new “American Women Quarters” series. A prolific poet, Angelou’s ever-popular debut memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” is a must-read.
Her memoir details life growing up in the poor, rural town of Stamps, Arkansas, with her grandmother and disabled uncle and the issues of abandonment and struggles she faced as a child. Angelou’s “A Song Flung up to Heaven,” “Even the Stars Look Lonesome” and “Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now” also come highly recommended.
Other popular African American authors worth giving a read include Toni Morrison, Zora Neale Hurston, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Alice Walker and Ralph Ellison.
If history is more your forte, Grand Island Public Library has many biographies and volumes about many prominent African American public figures including, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Barack and Michelle Obama, Clarence Thomas, Henry Louis Gates Jr., Lorraine Hansberry (author of “A Raisin in the Sun”), and the late congressman John Robert Lewis.
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org