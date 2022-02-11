Celebrate Black History Month at the Grand Island Public Library

The novel alternates between the present-day and early 1800s and explores the topic of power, gender, and race. Butler is also well-known for her Earthseed series, starting with “The Parable of the Sower,” a futuristic, dystopian series.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give” is another popular novel. This young adult title features the story of Starr Carter, a 16-year-old girl, and her struggles as she balances life between her poor neighborhood and the elite suburban preparatory high school that she attends.

Starr’s life changes in an instant when she witnesses the shooting of her unarmed childhood friend at the hands of a police officer. “The Hate U Give” has been nominated for many awards, including the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature and The Los Angeles Times Books Prize for Young Adult Literature.

Maya Angelou recently became the first African American woman to be featured on a U.S. coin in the new “American Women Quarters” series. A prolific poet, Angelou’s ever-popular debut memoir, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” is a must-read.