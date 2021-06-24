Celebrate Recovery hosting CR in the Park Thursday at Stolley Park

Celebrate Recovery will host CR in the Park today.
The community event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with free food, fun activities and live music, at the Stolley Park Pavilion.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program for anyone struggling with an addiction, hurt, habit or hang-up of any kind, meets Thursdays at Third City Christian Church, but once a year it hosts this community event. Everyone is welcome.
