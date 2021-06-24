 Skip to main content
Celebrate Recovery hosting CR in the Park Thursday at Stolley Park
Celebrate Recovery hosting CR in the Park Thursday at Stolley Park

Celebrate Recovery will host CR in the Park today.

The community event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with free food, fun activities and live music, at the Stolley Park Pavilion.

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program for anyone struggling with an addiction, hurt, habit or hang-up of any kind, meets Thursdays at Third City Christian Church, but once a year it hosts this community event. Everyone is welcome.

