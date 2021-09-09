Celebrate Wood River announces season lineup

WOOD RIVER — The Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Council has announced it 2021-22 concert season after loosing most of its lineup last year due to the pandemic.

The season starts Sunday, Sept. 19, when writer Pippa White comes back to the Wood River stage to premier her new film, “The Story of the Orphan Train.” The program starts at 2:30 p.m.

Perennial favorite Jim Salestrom brings his band, Timberline, together for a 50th Reunion Tour, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Timberline organized in the early 1970s in central Nebraska and performed extensively in this area.

Different from the rest of the series concerts, there is a charge to attend this performance. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at jimsalestrom.com.

Starting 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, the piano/violin duo of Kevin and Heidi Cheng will bring a variety of styles of music with great energy and skill. They have performed all across Nebraska.

Closing the season will be a group the council has scheduled several times — and subsequently canceled because of the pandemic. Tara Vaughn will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, with “She Rocks: The Women of Rock.” Woven together with songs and stories, the program celebrates women artists and songwriters of the 1960-1980s.