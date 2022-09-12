Celebrating all things Polish

ASHTON — One of the people who attended Sunday’s Polish Festival in Ashton really was Polish.

Zygmunt Chwistek, who lives in Radzikowice, Poland, was one of the people enjoying the music inside St. Francis Parish Hall on Sunday. Chwistek, 66, was more than 5,000 miles from home.

Chwistek is making his first visit to the United States. He’s been in this country for 10 days, and will head back on Tuesday.

He spent a lot of time in Omaha, where he has relatives.

On Sunday, he was accompanied by Nancy Schlesiger of Omaha, who is a cousin.

They made the trip to Ashton with Schlesiger’s friend, Tom Jodlowski, also of Omaha.

Using a smart phone language app, Schlesiger also served as a translator for Chwistek, who speaks limited English.

Schlesiger said Chwistek enjoyed meeting relatives and other people of Polish heritage. He liked looking at farms and the countryside along the way from Omaha, especially after they got off the interstate.

Chwistek’s grandfather and Schlesiger’s grandfather were half-brothers.

During the afternoon, he was saluted by members of the Urkoski Orchestra. Schlesiger and Chwistek found they were both related to Kelly Kava of Grand Island, who is part of the Urkoski Orchestra.

People don’t go to the Polish Festival just to eat kolachies and paczki. They also hit the dance floor.

At times, a dozen couples moved rhythmically to the music of the Urkoski Orchestra.

That band, by the way, has been performing Polish polka music since 1954. It got its start in the Silver Creek/Clarks area.

Gene Urkoski, 79, started with the group when he was 11. His late brother, Ron, was a year older. Their father, Andrew, was one of the group’s original members.

After 68 years, why do the Urkoskis keep playing? “We enjoy it,” said Gene Urkoski, who plays violin and trumpet.

At the beginning of a show, the musicians might feel a little uptight. “But as the crowd gets going, we relax. Like most bands, you feed off the crowd,” Urkoski said.

Audiences especially love two songs — “Apple, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie” and “In Heaven There is No Beer.”

“And we recorded a silly little song called ‘Ee-I-Oh’ on one of our CDs. Just a stupid little song, but everybody just goes crazy when we play it,” Urkoski said.

The group includes Urkoski’s 16-year-old grandson, Kale. Kale’s father, Mike, is Gene Urkoski’s son

Gene Urkoski lives in Silver Creek. Two members of the group, Lonnie Jr. and Gary, are his first cousins. Mike, Kale, Lonnie Jr. and Gary live in Columbus.

The band also includes Kelly Kava of Grand Island and Jim Overfelt of Omaha.

Some of the Polish Festival attendees wear traditional Polish attire. One of them was Phyllis Piechota of Ashton, who helps sell pottery at the Polish Heritage Center. Piechota has visited Poland twice.

The Polish Festival each year gives her a chance to meet a lot of interesting people.

“That’s the fun part,” she said.