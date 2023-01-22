Celine Swan: History is alive in Hall County

I really love a good western movie or book.

I have binge watched all of “Yellowstone,” prequels too. That sexy, raspy Kevin Costner voice has left me wanting for more … well history of course. The library is a great place to learn about history and, of course, fictional history, too.

There are a lot of popular fiction books made into movies such as “Montana Sky” by Nora Roberts that is also available in DVD, A new book to movie is the book “News of the World: A Novel” by Paulette Jiles. It is available in book form, and on CD’s and DVD’s that star Tom Hanks.

The beautiful “A River Runs Through It and Other Stories” by Norman Maclean, is available on DVD, and there’s a book and audiobook from our online database OverDrive-Libby. Try it out. Super great way to enjoy books and magazines.

Go to www.gilibrary.org, choose these links: Books and Media, Digital Library, Downloads and Streaming, then Libby. You will need your library card and PIN. If you need help just call the library at 308-385-5333.

You might find yourself relaxing, listening to a great book or even exercising and reading a magazine. If you received a new device such as a Kindle you can “Book-A-Librarian” and bring your device in to get some assistance using our digital databases. Hoopla is another great one to try out and it’s FREE. Remember if you live in Hall County you can get your library card for free.

To feed your hunger for history, the library has a ton of western books, lots of paperbacks, the Roberta Lawrey Heritage Room, and, inside the library Ancestry.com. My favorite resource is our adult services librarian Shaun Klee My dad’s favorite resource was our many Louis L’Amour materials. Many of L’Amour’s books were made into movies and the one I remember the most is “Hondo” with John Wayne.

We have some great oldies such as “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry, in book form and on DVD. If you are up for a 20-hour marathon of DVD’s, try “James A. Michener’s Centennial.” Boy does it have some great actors and actresses in it.

If you are a fan of nonfiction, then check out the books “The Last Cowboys: A Pioneer Family in the New West” by John Branch, or “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian History of the American West” by Dee Brown, a librarian.

Grand Island 150 was so much fun for so many in the community this past year. The library and our foundation sure enjoyed working with many groups including the Hall County Historical Society, and serving as part of the mayor’s Grand Island 150th Committee with Grand Island Tourism and other community groups and individuals.

We had some all ages fun with historical programs such as the historical bus tours, Harvest Fair at Stuhr Museum, Craft Brew and Sausage Fest at the Liederkranz, Harvest of Harmony Parade, historical speakers, and authors here at the library. Don’t forget the children’s train program at Plum Creek Station, Edith Abbott Tea Party, By-Gone Book Club at the library, and much more.

We had so much fun this committee wants to celebrate the closing of the 150 Events with a Fourth of July 2023 Fireworks Display at Fonner Park. Fundraising has already begun and will be taking place around the community. Donations may be made online at www.hallnehistory.com (select “Store”) or sent them to to 603 N. Plum St, Grand Island, NE 68801 Please indicate Community Fireworks Display (Donations to HCHS are tax-deductible). Over half of the needed funds for 2023 have been pledged already by people and businesses. We hope that through broad-based community support, this can be an annual event to celebrate our country and bring joy to our community.

Speaking of joy, I admit I have also enjoyed the entire “Longmire” series written by Craig Johnson, with DVDs and books available at our library. Great writing and cowboys. Yee hah!