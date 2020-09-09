Celine Swan named interim director for Grand Island Public Library

“We appreciate all the accomplishments you’ve made over the years, and all your contributions and hard work, and making the library the best it can be,” Schmid said.

Fosselman, while wearing a protective mask, expressed his appreciation.

“It’s hard to see my smile, but definitely I’m smiling at not quite making 30 years,” he said. “It just sounded a lot better, 29 and a half years. It was time for me to hang up the library shingle and pass the torch.”

Receiving the plaque was “an honor,” Fosselman said.

“It’s a great honor to be of service these years to the city of Grand Island and the citizens of Grand Island,” he said. “It is such a pleasure to work with such hard-working, dedicated, friendly and dear friends on the library staff.”

Fosselman thanked council members for their kind words about the library and leadership during the pandemic.

“We’ve definitely been going through some difficult times with COVID,” he said. “Every sacrifice made by all departments was made by leaders, my fellow department directors, who I cannot say enough good words about.”

Fosselman also thanked all those he has worked with during the years.