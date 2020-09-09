Celine Swan named interim director for Grand Island Public Library

Celine Swan will serve as Grand Island Public Library’s interim director starting Saturday.
Library Director Steve Fosselman retires on Friday after serving in the role for more than 29 years. He started with the city on Feb. 25, 1991.
Swan currently serves as a librarian and has been with the library for 20 years.
She has a bachelor of arts degree in business information systems from Bellevue University and a master’s degree of library and information science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
The recommendation was made at Tuesday’s meeting of the Grand Island City Council, and was approved unanimously.
Councilman Chuck Haase congratulated Swan on the appointment.
“She has done an excellent job, and Steve has certainly tutored her for a long time,” Haase said. “We’re glad to have her here and appreciate her stepping up.”
The City Council honored Fosselman at Tuesday’s meeting with a plaque and kind words.
“Steve’s taken us from pencil and paper into the internet age, and done a darn good job of it,” Councilman Mike Paulick said.
Aaron Schmid, human resources director, thanked Fosselman for his service.
“We appreciate all the accomplishments you’ve made over the years, and all your contributions and hard work, and making the library the best it can be,” Schmid said.
Fosselman, while wearing a protective mask, expressed his appreciation.
“It’s hard to see my smile, but definitely I’m smiling at not quite making 30 years,” he said. “It just sounded a lot better, 29 and a half years. It was time for me to hang up the library shingle and pass the torch.”
Receiving the plaque was “an honor,” Fosselman said.
“It’s a great honor to be of service these years to the city of Grand Island and the citizens of Grand Island,” he said. “It is such a pleasure to work with such hard-working, dedicated, friendly and dear friends on the library staff.”
Fosselman thanked council members for their kind words about the library and leadership during the pandemic.
“We’ve definitely been going through some difficult times with COVID,” he said. “Every sacrifice made by all departments was made by leaders, my fellow department directors, who I cannot say enough good words about.”
Fosselman also thanked all those he has worked with during the years.
“I’ve served under a number of city administrators and mayors, too many to mention,” he said. “I’ve served with thousands of happy citizens in the city, a lot of community organizations, a lot of dedicated people, all who want the very best for Grand Island.”
A search to locate a new library director is underway and is expected to be completed this year.
