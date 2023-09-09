‘Today is my ‘new’ favorite day.” I heard this line the other morning on the “CBS Sunday Morning” news and I had to jot it down.

Looking for some joy in each day resonates with me because you know we all have our days. We see people struggling, friends ill, and the world is a little crazy at times, but we do keep trying to find joy.

I enjoy reading lots of books, and love the cartoons in the paper or online. The dog cartoons always just get me, especially Marmaduke and Snoopy, and there are some humdingers on Facebook.

My two dogs do some funny things that makeme laugh out loud daily. I also love my job, staff and people so I look for some kindness people share throughout the day. Usually, it’s the staff and patrons being wonderful that warms my heart.

So today the library, city and other agencies, Central District Health Department, Grow with Words, United Way, Grand Island Police Department and other nonprofit partners are taking part in the Grand Island Area Welcoming Initiative.

The purpose of this group is to convene a network of public and private organizations and community members dedicated to supporting Grand Island’s immigrant and refugee communities, while promoting a culture of welcoming and belonging for all.

The group’s activity for this weekend is a Multi-Lingual Storytime from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the library. I’m very excited for this because this program for children and families will be shared in four different languages, and also feature crafts and snacks.

Community partners with informational tables will also be on site. Join us Sunday for some free fun.

You can visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095113728000 and check out all of the exciting activities that are taking place through Sept. 17. There are lots of great programs. Folks from the library will also be at Rock the Block from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, in Amur Plaza.

Speaking of September, did you know that it is Library Card Sign-Up Month? The library staff is always excited to get people of all ages a library card. We have more than 40,000 borrowers. Remember if you live in or own property in Hall County your library is free.

There’s so much you can do with a card such as borrow books, audiobooks, comics, movies and music, and you get 24/7 access to online resources.

To get a library card, please bring a driver’s license with current address OR a photo ID and a piece of mail with your name and address on it.

The library will host the Humanities Nebraska adult program “Latinos-Searching for the Good Life in Nebraska” with Ben Salazar at 2 p.m. Sept. 17.

The library is also offering the Humanities Nebraska Prime Time Family Reading Programs for preschoolers and elementary school students and their families. Contact Laura Fentress at 308-385-5333, ext. 104 for more information or to get on the waiting list.

The six-week session begins in September and is offered at no charge.

The library will also host the annual Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party to celebrate our namesake from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Hargis House Women’s Club, just across Second Street from the library. This event is for boys and girls in second through fifth grade; they must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited so check with the library to sign up.

The Community Art Show will be on display in the art alcove at the library starting today and running through Oct. 22. This non-juried show is from artists age 18 and older.

I learned a positive outlook from my dad who lived through the Depression, fought in a war, and survived a pandemic. You learn that no matter what life deals you, well, you just have to carry on. You try to lift others up and have them lift you up too.

Find something today to make today your new favorite day!