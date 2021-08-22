Census data show continued growth for Grand Island metro area through next decade

One of the purposes of the U.S. Census, which is taken every 10 years, is for cities and counties to see where they have been and plan for where they want to go in the future.
For the Grand Island Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties, the last decade has been good. According to the 2010 Census, those four counties had a total population of 81,850. During the past decade that population grew by 5.6% for an increase to 86,467 people.
Of the four counties, Hall County’s growth (7.3%) was the largest, to 62,895 people, of which, 53,131 live in Grand Island.
Statewide, Nebraska’s 12 metro counties saw a 13.7% increase in growth to 1,144,094 people, while the state’s non-metro area, at 682,247 people, saw a 10,057 population loss from the 2010 Census.
Grand Island’s growth as a regional trade center has been decades in the making. The city has a retail draw of 250,000 people.
“Grand Island has a regional draw and has had for years,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce. “Whether it’s retail, medical or other services, education or entertainment, people from all across central Nebraska consider Grand Island as their ‘home’ for products or services.”
Johnson said Grand Island draws a good percentage of its workforce from outside of Hall County.
“Families relocating to this area for employment in Grand Island may find their dream house in a small town within a 30-minute drive,” she said. “New housing developments in the Grand Island MSA area also provide options for those moving to our area. This likely contributed to the population growth in adjacent counties.”
In the Tri-Cities area, both Hall and Buffalo counties saw population growth, while Adams County had a decline.
With a net population growth in the Tri-Cities and for much of the surrounding areas, the region is poised for continued job growth during the next decade.
“Businesses in Grand Island are hiring, with plentiful opportunities for career growth,” Johnson said.
During the past decade, both the private and public sector have partnered to enhance educational and training opportunities for both traditional and nontraditional students to meet skilled labor needs in the community.
Johnson also said Grand Island’s commitment to enhancing its amenities — such as hike/bike trails, park and ball field development and downtown development — as well as offering educational opportunities via Co-Op Internship Programs with Wayne State College, speak to the community’s goal of making investments in projects and programs that will attract and retain its population.
With Congress looking at an infrastructure bill that would increase funding to expand broadband, Johnson said people whose jobs are in a larger city are able to work from anywhere and that could help increase the population of Grand Island and the surrounding area.
But she said the divide between rural and urban is not likely to change anytime soon. Of Nebraska’s 93 counties, only 24, or 26%, had population growth in the 2010s.
“For Grand Island and Hall County to continue our growth, we must offer a variety of careers (and in fields desired) with comparable pay,” Johnson said.
She said a diminishing pool of applicants is making it challenging for businesses across the nation to hire and grow their companies.
“We will see technology uses increase to meet businesses’ needs and consumer expectations,” Johnson said.
She said the steps taken by Grow Grand Island to develop entrepreneurs, support quality-of-life initiatives and pursue new ways to recruit young adults into the community are essential to continued growth.
“As medical services, shopping options and other services decrease in rural communities, Grand Island’s ‘pull’ will become even stronger,” Johnson said. “We must not lose our position as a ‘draw.’”