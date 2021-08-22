Census data show continued growth for Grand Island metro area through next decade

One of the purposes of the U.S. Census, which is taken every 10 years, is for cities and counties to see where they have been and plan for where they want to go in the future.

For the Grand Island Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties, the last decade has been good. According to the 2010 Census, those four counties had a total population of 81,850. During the past decade that population grew by 5.6% for an increase to 86,467 people.

Of the four counties, Hall County’s growth (7.3%) was the largest, to 62,895 people, of which, 53,131 live in Grand Island.

Statewide, Nebraska’s 12 metro counties saw a 13.7% increase in growth to 1,144,094 people, while the state’s non-metro area, at 682,247 people, saw a 10,057 population loss from the 2010 Census.

Grand Island’s growth as a regional trade center has been decades in the making. The city has a retail draw of 250,000 people.

“Grand Island has a regional draw and has had for years,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce. “Whether it’s retail, medical or other services, education or entertainment, people from all across central Nebraska consider Grand Island as their ‘home’ for products or services.”