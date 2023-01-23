Center for Rural Affairs announces upcoming classes, workshops

The Center for Rural Affairs will host several in-person and online events over the next few weeks.

Two classes will be offered online and at College Park in Grand Island. They are

Taxes: Changes for 2023 (Spanish), 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. With tax season quickly approaching, this workshop will help business owners to stay up to date with the updates and changes from the IRS in order to file their taxes without any delays. An accountant will be present to answer questions about taxes and how the changes may affect returns.

Is your business making a profit? (Spanish), 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Preparing a profit and loss statement can help business owners understand the financial state of their business. Through this workshop, attendees will understand the costs, expenses, and profits of their business.

Offered online only is Cleaning Academy (Spanish), from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21 and 23. During these sessions, attendees will learn how to start their own cleaning business. Participants will learn best practices for the industry, including chemical cleaning, cleaning and maintenance of different types of floors (wood, marble, tile, etc.), plus cleaning and maintenance of carpets and bathrooms, budgets/quotes, and much more. To become certified in basic cleaning management, participants must attend all classes and pass the exam.

For more information about the Grand Island and online course, contact Raúl Arcos Hawkins at raulah@cfra.org or 308-833-0260.

Registration at cfra.org/events is required in advance.

Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask or maintain social distance. Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are asked to either take a self-administered COVID-19 test (with a negative result) prior to leaving for the event or mask and maintain distance while at the event. If you are feeling ill in any way, please refrain from attending.