The Center for Rural Affairs will host several events in Central Nebraska. They include:

Grand Island, Wednesday, April 5: Taxes: Business Auditing (Spanish), 6 to 8 p.m., College Park, 3180 W. U.S. Hwy 34, Room 103.

In this workshop, attendees will discover what to do if the IRS audits their business. They will also learn about common tax filing mistakes, what happens if they need to amend their business tax return, and more. An accountant will be present to answer questions about business tax filings. For more information, contact Jessica Campos at 402-870-1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.

Columbus, Wednesday, April 5: Intercultural Business Communication, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, 753 33rd Ave.

During this workshop, attendees will learn how to improve cross-cultural communication skills for small businesses. Participants will identify and recognize each other’s communication styles and determine how they can improve their cross-cultural skills to succeed in their businesses or outreach from their organizations. One-on-one, 30-minute sessions will be offered after the workshop. For more information, contact Jess Cabán at jessc@cfra.org or 402-380-0973.

Hastings, Thursday, April 6: Intercultural Business Communication, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 S. Burlington Ave.

Aurora, Aug. 18-19: Organic Transition Academy, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Leadership Center, 2211 Q St.

Grain and livestock producers, farmers, or beginning farmers who have thought about starting a certified organic operation but don’t know where or how to start are invited to join this training to help them learn about the certified organic and organic transition process. This workshop will feature expert speakers and farmers from the Northern Great Plains region, who will help navigate everything from marketing to business planning to organic crop production. Those interested are asked to sign up early to learn more about this event. For more information, contact Cait Caughey at caitc@cfra.org or 402-980-5192.

Registration at cfra.org/events is required in advance.

Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Center for Rural Affairs and all SBA-funded programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities and/or persons with limited English proficiency (LEP) will be made if requested in advance. Both the Center for Rural Affairs and the SBA are equal opportunity providers and employers.